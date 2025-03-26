Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura

+ 18

• Brazil Architects: VD Arquitetura

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Luminárias , Mazza Ceramica , Neorex , Persianas

Lead Architects: Vera Domschke

Architecture Team: Carolina Sacconi, Georgia Lobo, Vinicius Fais, Stephanie Fretin, Victor Tetsuo, Igor Gomes, Priscila Petermann, Simon Dominici

Structural And Foundation Project: Minerbo Fuchs

Contractor: Gilson Aparecido Monteiro

Metalworks: Daniel Ceglia

Plumbing And Electrical Design: Nestor Caiuby

Carpentry: Marcenaria Mad Artes

Bedroom Cabinet Countertops And Shelves: Marmoraria Coliseo

Pool Deck: Marcenaria Rezende

Program: Summer residence

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Occupying the 40% of the lot permitted by the Land Use Law resulted in the house being divided into two distinct blocks, connected by a ramped circulation block.

The façade block is on the ground floor, with a kitchen integrated into the dining room, which also functions as a balcony between the pool and the garden. The slope of the land was used to create the rear block on two levels. The bedrooms are located on the lower, more private floor, and the living and games room on the upper floor, with access to the terrace. Another terrace was built on the roof for contemplation, clothesline and planters.

From the street, only the ground floor façade can be seen, and it is a surprise that, upon entering the house, one is faced with the spaciousness of the rooms on different levels.

The stone gables were made with stones from the land when it needed to be cleaned and its levels adjusted.

The circulation block is permanently ventilated through the open elements. Between the two buildings, a deck with a swimming pool was created for the central leisure and meeting area. The deck is connected to larger stones that were on the land and were incorporated into the building's landscape.