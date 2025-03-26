Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura

Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Image 2 of 23Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamToque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Image 4 of 23Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, BeamToque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Brazil
  • Architects: VD Arquitetura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Luminárias, Mazza Ceramica, Neorex, Persianas
  • Lead Architects: Vera Domschke
  • Architecture Team: Carolina Sacconi, Georgia Lobo, Vinicius Fais, Stephanie Fretin, Victor Tetsuo, Igor Gomes, Priscila Petermann, Simon Dominici
  • Structural And Foundation Project: Minerbo Fuchs
  • Contractor: Gilson Aparecido Monteiro
  • Metalworks: Daniel Ceglia
  • Plumbing And Electrical Design: Nestor Caiuby
  • Carpentry: Marcenaria Mad Artes
  • Bedroom Cabinet Countertops And Shelves: Marmoraria Coliseo
  • Pool Deck: Marcenaria Rezende
  • Program: Summer residence
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Occupying the 40% of the lot permitted by the Land Use Law resulted in the house being divided into two distinct blocks, connected by a ramped circulation block.

The façade block is on the ground floor, with a kitchen integrated into the dining room, which also functions as a balcony between the pool and the garden. The slope of the land was used to create the rear block on two levels. The bedrooms are located on the lower, more private floor, and the living and games room on the upper floor, with access to the terrace. Another terrace was built on the roof for contemplation, clothesline and planters.

From the street, only the ground floor façade can be seen, and it is a surprise that, upon entering the house, one is faced with the spaciousness of the rooms on different levels.

Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Nelson Kon
Plan - Ground floor
Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Nelson Kon
Section 01
Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Nelson Kon

The stone gables were made with stones from the land when it needed to be cleaned and its levels adjusted.

Toque Toque Grande II House / VD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair
© Nelson Kon

The circulation block is permanently ventilated through the open elements. Between the two buildings, a deck with a swimming pool was created for the central leisure and meeting area. The deck is connected to larger stones that were on the land and were incorporated into the building's landscape.

