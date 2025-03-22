Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton

-
Architects: Jägnefält Milton
- Area: 1264 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Victor Johansson
-
Lead Architects: Jägnefält Milton
- Lead Team: Carl Jägnefält, Konrad Milton
- Design Team: Sven Etzler, Johan Haag, Linn Brand, Saga Rudehill Olcén, Gian Wick, Gustav A Toftgaard, Timothée Bossard, Petronella Mill
- Project Management: Wallenstam
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. The development covers half of a city block facing the central square and the main street in a new district in Uppsala, establishing urban character and clearly defined spaces. A total of 161 apartments are distributed in three buildings of six, eight and ten floors, finished with rendered facades that have a regular design and are detailed with fine plaster variations that accentuate the volumes.
The two tallest buildings share the same ground floor, containing a health center. The houses alter in size and height but are connected through a common material language.
Thanks to the open block structure, views in the depth of the site are possible while street and courtyard facades create an interplay.