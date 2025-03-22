Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton

Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton

Save

Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 2 of 19Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 3 of 19Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 4 of 19Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 5 of 19Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Residential
Sweden
  • Architects: Jägnefält Milton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1264
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Victor Johansson
  • Lead Architects: Jägnefält Milton
  • Lead Team: Carl Jägnefält, Konrad Milton
  • Design Team: Sven Etzler, Johan Haag, Linn Brand, Saga Rudehill Olcén, Gian Wick, Gustav A Toftgaard, Timothée Bossard, Petronella Mill
  • Project Management: Wallenstam
  • Country: Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 2 of 19
© Victor Johansson

Text description provided by the architects. The development covers half of a city block facing the central square and the main street in a new district in Uppsala, establishing urban character and clearly defined spaces. A total of 161 apartments are distributed in three buildings of six, eight and ten floors, finished with rendered facades that have a regular design and are detailed with fine plaster variations that accentuate the volumes.

Save this picture!
Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 3 of 19
© Victor Johansson
Save this picture!
Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 7 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 4 of 19
© Victor Johansson

The two tallest buildings share the same ground floor, containing a health center. The houses alter in size and height but are connected through a common material language.

Save this picture!
Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 5 of 19
© Victor Johansson

Thanks to the open block structure, views in the depth of the site are possible while street and courtyard facades create an interplay.

Save this picture!
Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton - Image 6 of 19
© Victor Johansson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Torgny Segerstedts Allé 78, 756 55 Uppsala, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jägnefält Milton
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialSweden

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialSweden
Cite: "Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton" 22 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028086/housing-in-uppsala-jagnefalt-milton> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags