Housing in Uppsala / Jägnefält Milton

+ 14

Lead Team: Carl Jägnefält, Konrad Milton

Design Team: Sven Etzler, Johan Haag, Linn Brand, Saga Rudehill Olcén, Gian Wick, Gustav A Toftgaard, Timothée Bossard, Petronella Mill

Project Management: Wallenstam

Country: Sweden

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The development covers half of a city block facing the central square and the main street in a new district in Uppsala, establishing urban character and clearly defined spaces. A total of 161 apartments are distributed in three buildings of six, eight and ten floors, finished with rendered facades that have a regular design and are detailed with fine plaster variations that accentuate the volumes.

The two tallest buildings share the same ground floor, containing a health center. The houses alter in size and height but are connected through a common material language.

Thanks to the open block structure, views in the depth of the site are possible while street and courtyard facades create an interplay.