Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

Architecture Team: Mario López Rodríguez, Manfred Nüßlein, Holger Korbjuhn

Site Manager: Ulrich Pietschmann

Structural Design: Mayer-Vorfelder + Dinkelacker

Landscape Architecture: Wiederkehr Landschaftsarchitekten

Fire Safety Design: Brandschutzbüro Eisenbraun

Building Technology: Ecoplan

Electrical Design: Bauplanung Franz

Energy Efficient Planning: Stahl+Weiß

Kitchen Planning: Ingenieurbüro Beck

City: Achdorfer Street, 78176 Blumberg

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Blumberg school campus 1st construction phase, Elementary School. The city of Blumberg plans to renovate, expand and reorganize the school campus to bring together all the different school types at one location. The first construction phase entailed a new building including a three-form elementary school with a full-time program, a special education and counseling centre (SBBZ) as well as a cafeteria for the entire campus. In the second construction phase, the existing elementary school building will be renovated and extended as an expansion for the existing secondary school.

For the first phase, a detached building was constructed southeast of the existing school structures. It was designed in close collaboration with the schools to align with their educational needs and concepts. The classrooms are grouped into clusters of three, each accompanied by two smaller differentiation rooms, surrounding a so-called "marketplace." This is a spacious, open learning area for group work, recreation, presentations, or individual learning. The classrooms are visually connected to this central space via glass doors and interior windows.

The "marketplaces" are arranged in a cloverleaf pattern around a central hall, forming the footprint of the building. The centre is designed as an atrium spanning all floors and is illuminated by skylights. An open staircase connects the floors with the cafeteria on the ground floor, which again is designed as an open area and functions as an auditorium for events as well. The facade opens southward onto a newly designed forecourt, connecting the outside campus with the collective cafeteria.

The rooms for the full-time program are also located on the ground floor and have their dedicated outdoor area. The school administration is positioned centrally on the middle floor, which, due to the sloped terrain, is directly accessible from the upper schoolyard, and central to the campus at ground level.

The building is constructed as a solid construction and features a pre-patinated fir wood curtain wall façade on a concrete core. The colored wooden slats in front of the operable windows serve as a fall protection and incorporate the low parapet heights and the window bands with the façade. The green roof is equipped with a photovoltaic system with a capacity of approximately 95 kWp.