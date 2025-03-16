Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten

Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, StairsBlumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodBlumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, GlassBlumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior PhotographyBlumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - More Images+ 17

Elementary & Middle School
Achdorfer Street, 78176 Blumberg, Germany
  • Architects: Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5222
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nina Baisch
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Lamilux, Falu Vapen, Habisreutinger
  • Lead Architects: Iulia Anghel
  • Architecture Team: Mario López Rodríguez, Manfred Nüßlein, Holger Korbjuhn
  • Site Manager: Ulrich Pietschmann
  • Structural Design: Mayer-Vorfelder + Dinkelacker
  • Landscape Architecture: Wiederkehr Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Fire Safety Design: Brandschutzbüro Eisenbraun
  • Building Technology: Ecoplan
  • Electrical Design: Bauplanung Franz
  • Energy Efficient Planning: Stahl+Weiß
  • Kitchen Planning: Ingenieurbüro Beck
  • City: Achdorfer Street, 78176 Blumberg
  • Country: Germany
Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Nina Baisch

Text description provided by the architects. Blumberg school campus 1st construction phase, Elementary School. The city of Blumberg plans to renovate, expand and reorganize the school campus to bring together all the different school types at one location. The first construction phase entailed a new building including a three-form elementary school with a full-time program, a special education and counseling centre (SBBZ) as well as a cafeteria for the entire campus. In the second construction phase, the existing elementary school building will be renovated and extended as an expansion for the existing secondary school.

Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nina Baisch
Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Image 19 of 22
Floor Plan
Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Nina Baisch

For the first phase, a detached building was constructed southeast of the existing school structures. It was designed in close collaboration with the schools to align with their educational needs and concepts. The classrooms are grouped into clusters of three, each accompanied by two smaller differentiation rooms, surrounding a so-called "marketplace." This is a spacious, open learning area for group work, recreation, presentations, or individual learning. The classrooms are visually connected to this central space via glass doors and interior windows.

Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Nina Baisch

The "marketplaces" are arranged in a cloverleaf pattern around a central hall, forming the footprint of the building. The centre is designed as an atrium spanning all floors and is illuminated by skylights. An open staircase connects the floors with the cafeteria on the ground floor, which again is designed as an open area and functions as an auditorium for events as well. The facade opens southward onto a newly designed forecourt, connecting the outside campus with the collective cafeteria.

Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Nina Baisch

The rooms for the full-time program are also located on the ground floor and have their dedicated outdoor area. The school administration is positioned centrally on the middle floor, which, due to the sloped terrain, is directly accessible from the upper schoolyard, and central to the campus at ground level.

Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Image 14 of 22
© Nina Baisch

The building is constructed as a solid construction and features a pre-patinated fir wood curtain wall façade on a concrete core. The colored wooden slats in front of the operable windows serve as a fall protection and incorporate the low parapet heights and the window bands with the façade. The green roof is equipped with a photovoltaic system with a capacity of approximately 95 kWp.

Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Nina Baisch

About this office
Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolGermany
Cite: "Blumberg School Campus / Spiecker Sautter Lauer Architekten" 16 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027869/blumberg-school-campus-spiecker-sautter-lauer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

