World
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos

House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Architects: Vereda Arquitetos
  Area: 630
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Nelson Kon
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ETEC Esquadrias, MN Armários Design
  Lead Architect: João Paulo Meirelles de Faria
  Collaborator: Augusto Paiva, Bruno Manso, Carolina Hosino, Guilherme Okasaki
  Structural Engineering: Leandro Abreu Engenharia de Estruturas e Consultoria
  Installations: Facilitas Engenharia e Instalações
  Construction: Livenge Engenharia
  Concrete: GR Consultoria
  Roof: Arquimedes Costa Engenharia Estrutural
  Landscape Design: Patrícia Oldemburg – Arquitetura e Paisagismo
  Country: Brazil
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 6 of 35
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a 1260 m² flat plot just 300 meters from the beach, in a coastal region of ‘restinga’, this house is also located near the Tamar Project center, renowned for its long-standing efforts in conservation of sea turtles.

House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 7 of 35
© Nelson Kon

The house’s longitudinal design maximizes views of the protected areas of the restinga with their unique regional flora. It is organized into three independent program blocks: Social block: The living room, dining area, and kitchen is fully integrate with the outdoors through retractable glass windows, transforming the space into a large veranda overlooking the pool and solarium. Master bedroom block: In addition to the master bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, this block also includes a study room and an atelier on the upper floor, each with opposing views. Third block: This larger block accommodates the other bedrooms [for the couple's daughters], guest rooms, and service areas. It is also organized over two levels with front and rear views of the property. 

House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 2 of 35
© Nelson Kon
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 25 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Patio
© Nelson Kon
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 26 of 35
Planta - Pavimento superior
Planta - Pavimento superior
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 3 of 35
© Nelson Kon

The three blocks are connected by a central circulation axis, and their levels are offset by half-levels of stairs. This means that from the pool level, only half a flight of stairs is needed to reach the lower level, and the same applies to the upper level. The lower-level bedrooms in both bedroom blocks are partially sunken, creating a more comfortable and diverse ambiance compared to the upper-level bedrooms. Similarly, the intermediate-level social block offers expanded views and easy access to other areas of the house.

House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Nelson Kon
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 28 of 35
Section - AA
Section - AA
House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Courtyard
© Nelson Kon

Construction: Stone, Concrete, and Wood - The house has a base made entirely of local natural stone, which forms the solarium, pool, entrance gardens, and retaining walls for the bedrooms. A reinforced concrete structure is built on top of this stone base. It consists of six long, 3-meter-high concrete walls that define the program blocks. These walls extend beyond the interior spaces to form gardens for each area. The walls are 20 cm thick and have an exposed concrete finish, protected with a water repellent. They support the upper-floor slabs, planters on the facades, and in the central axis, a large rainwater collection gutter.

House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

The final construction layer consists of the roofs and shading louvers, which are supported by the concrete structure and are all made of wood. The shingle roofs have planes that direct rainwater to the central gutter. With 630 m², this beach house is a contemporary contribution to the coastal landscape of Mata de São João.

House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Nelson Kon

Cite: "House in Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos" [Casa na Praia do Forte / Vereda Arquitetos] 10 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags