Pakistan Unveils (Fr)Agile Systems) Pavilion for the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! Spazio 996/A. Image © Venice Biennale 2025

Pakistan has unveiled its national pavilion for the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, set to take place from May 10 to November 23, 2025, in Venice, Italy. Titled (Fr)Agile Systems), the pavilion explores the dual nature of resilience and vulnerability in the face of climate change, using Pakistan's rich geological and cultural heritage as a lens to examine global environmental inequities. Through a striking installation featuring rock salt, a material shaped by time yet susceptible to change, the pavilion challenges dominant narratives of climate adaptation, advocating for localized, nature-based solutions rather than one-size-fits-all approaches.

At the core of (Fr)Agile Systems) is rock salt, a material deeply embedded in Pakistan's geological and cultural history. Found in large quantities in the country's northwestern region, the mineral is known for its distinct pink hue and purity. However, in Venice's humid climate, the salt will undergo continuous cycles of dissolving, rehardening, and reshaping itself, serving as both a metaphor for resilience and a commentary on fragility. This transformation underscores the precarious balance of natural systems under human-induced environmental pressures and highlights how adaptation must be attuned to regional conditions rather than dictated by global power structures.

The installation features a suspended structure that spatially reflects the asymmetries of the climate crisis, illustrating the disparities between those who contribute the least to environmental degradation yet suffer the most severe consequences. By embracing instability and impermanence, the pavilion urges a rethinking of resilience, not as a fixed solution but as a continuous, evolving process. The exhibit highlights the urgent need for climate action that acknowledges regional disparities and prioritizes equity over top-down policies.

Organized by Coalesce Design Studio (Karachi) and MAS/Architects (Lahore), in collaboration with Valeria Romagnini Solfato (Venice), the pavilion is led by a multidisciplinary curatorial team, including Anique Azhar (MAS/Architects), Sami Chohan (4Pai; Navigating Noplace; GCAS-Jehan), Salman Jawed (Coalesce Design Studio), Bilal Kapadia (Coalesce Design Studio), Mustafa Mehdi (Coalesce Design Studio), Madeeha Merchant (DOT; Urban Justice League; Columbia University), Arsalan Rafique (The Urban Research Frontier; Revolving Games), and Ayesha Sarfraz (MAS/Architects; Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture). The commissioner of the pavilion is M. Arif Changezi, Chairperson of the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners.

Housed at Spazio 996/A, a gallery space positioned between key entrances of the Biennale, the Pakistan Pavilion will be open to the public starting May 10, 2025. Through its material exploration and conceptual framework, (Fr)Agile Systems) seeks to ignite a critical discourse on climate justice, resilience, and the necessity of regionally responsive design solutions in the face of an increasingly unpredictable world.

