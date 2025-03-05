Millennium World School Hassan / Roadhouse Architect

+ 28

Millenium World School / Roadhouse Architect
Hassan, Karnataka, India

Area: 125000 ft²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Ranjan Prabhakar

Manufacturers: Havells, Jaquar, meghalite

Lead Architects: Ranjan Prabhakar

Project Architect: Agni Shivakumar, Manoj H S

Intern Architect: Bhumika PB, Gnanesh R, Tauqheer

Project Management Consultant: Pradeep Engineers

Structural Consultant: vision engineers

City: Hassan, Karnataka

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. When one thinks of a school, an immediate picture of a space brimming with energy and life is conjured in the mind. Rows of classrooms stacked one atop the other, with long endless corridors, is a bygone. A school is a space to nurture, to encourage curiosity and child-like wonder, and a space that is safe both physically and psychologically. The idea is not to be constrained in one space and be made to listen but rather to encourage freedom and playfulness.

Millenium World School is located on the outskirts of Hassan. The south-facing site is surrounded by agricultural fields and has a spectacular view of a lake and hills towards the northwest. The built mass is placed linearly along the north-south axis. It houses children from kindergarten to class 12. There are 3 distinct zones, segregated by age group and floor. An army of tall coconut trees that previously existed on site greets the visitors. The entry plaza consists of a lawn dotted with cobblestones, a large koi pond, and ledges around the coconut trees. It is also utilized as a waiting area by parents and children.

Two east-facing triple-height courtyards form epicenters around which the entire built mass revolves. The first is a play court surrounded by kindergarten classrooms, also used as an outdoor learning space. The second larger courtyard with stepped seating forms a nexus in the school: a multifunctional space where morning assemblies are held, lunch breaks are taken, events are conducted, and classes are taught. As one climbs up the steps, a long ribbon window reveals the picturesque landscape with trees, hills, and a lake. Activities like dancing, singing, and yoga are conducted, transforming the school from a space of formal learning to a socio-cultural hub.

Corridors of the school are punctured with planter boxes throughout its expanse, cutting through the linearity and adding contrast between the rigid built mass and the softer landscape. They are also utilized by the students to grow plants of their own. Cut-outs above them bring in light, alternating on upper floors, creating shifting corridors.

Hassan experiences tropical savanna climatic conditions with distinct dry and wet seasons. The built structure is designed with the taller mass to the west, housing activity rooms and labs. The shorter mass with classrooms and courtyards is zoned to the east, ensuring mutual shading. Both zones have deep-set windows to protect from harsh sun and torrential rains. The southern façade features angled Corten steel fins that, as they weather, create a layer of rust, adding an evolving element to the building's appearance. These fins, along with the trees in the entry plaza, act as sunshades, protecting the interior from the intense southern sunlight.

Most classrooms are zoned in the north, overlook the playground, and bring in diffused light. Alternating built-in storage shelves between the windows create playful niches. The overall design aims to give equal emphasis to spaces that foster outdoor learning as much as indoor learning and reflect the playful energy of children.