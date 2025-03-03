Bradford Unveils Ramadan Pavilion ‘Infinite Light’ for 2025 United Kingdom City of Culture

A new site-specific pavilion has been unveiled in Bradford city centre as part of the 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations. Designed by artist Zarah Hussain and architectural designer Fatima Mejbil, Infinite Light marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and the launch of Ramadan Festival 2025. The project has been commissioned by the Ramadan Tent Project in collaboration with Bradford 2025 and follows the inaugural Ramadan Pavilion designed by Shahed Saleem in 2023.

The Pavilion, which will remain in Centenary Square from February 14, is the second edition of the Ramadan Pavilion initiative. This year's structure reflects the festival's theme of Connection, drawing inspiration from various architectural traditions to create an inclusive space for all communities in Bradford. As the month of Ramadan began this year on Saturday, March 1, the Pavilion serves as a timely focal point for reflection, gathering, and cultural celebration throughout the holy month.

The design consists of a double-archway structure, with the lower arch influenced by the colonnaded courtyards of sacred and civic spaces, including those surrounding the holy sanctuary in Mecca, built in the 16th century. The higher arch references Venetian Gothic architecture, known for its pointed forms and tracery stonework, similar to elements found in Bradford's City Hall, designed in the 1870s by local architect Henry Francis Lockwood. The Pavilion will be illuminated each evening at sunset to mark the end of the daily fast during Ramadan.

As a key element of the Ramadan Festival, the Pavilion serves as a contemplative and welcoming space, designed to platform engagement across different communities. Its presence in the city centre aims to highlight Bradford's diverse cultural heritage while offering an opportunity for visitors to explore Islamic arts and architecture.

The biennial Ramadan Pavilion first appeared in 2023 at the V&A Museum in South Kensington, designed by architect Shahed Saleem. This year, its placement in Bradford aligns with the city's designation as the UK City of Culture 2025. The Ramadan Festival, organized by the Ramadan Tent Project, includes a series of artistic, cultural, and community events, alongside Open Iftar, the UK's largest communal Ramadan gathering.

Islamic architecture continues to inspire contemporary design, combining historical influences with novel approaches to space and form. In other related news, the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 has opened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, presenting over 60 works that explore spirituality and cultural narratives through art, architecture, and design. Meanwhile, East Architecture Studio has been awarded the inaugural Almusalla Prize at the Biennale for their interpretation of a contemporary prayer space, which integrates natural light and local materials to create a meditative environment. More broadly, this editorial explores how contemporary mosque design is shifting toward context-driven architecture rather than relying solely on symbolic elements, reflecting evolving cultural and spatial needs across different regions.