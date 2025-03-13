Reimagine Hospitality in Venice: Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous 2025

For the 5th Anniversary Edition of the "Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous", M3 Monaco unveils the new theme of its annual international architecture competition. Students, young architects, and professionals are challenged to imagine a new vision or rethink the development of Certosa Island's infrastructure in Venice, creating a unique dialogue that incorporates regenerative tourism, the maritime journey, the UNESCO World Heritage listing, and the context of "La Serenissima."

The frames of Venice

Defined by Le Corbusier as "the most prodigious urbanistic event that exists on this earth", Venice stands as an exceptional testimony to human ingenuity. However, it faces numerous challenges today. The city and its lagoon are particularly threatened by the risks of rising sea levels linked to climate change and its negative impact on building foundations, the phenomenon of the famous acqua alta, over-tourism and its consequences for local community. Preserving this unique architectural jewel requires integrating infrastructure that can absorb new climatic challenges while preserving the Venetian identity.

Certosa Island, located just one kilometer from St. Mark's Square, is one of the largest islands in the Venetian lagoon. It boasts exceptional natural heritage and the historical remains of a former Carthusian monastery, along with military remnants that are currently being repurposed.

The Call for Ideas: Create an appealing destination

The objective is to create a high-end and eco-conscious destination with nautical character, while enhancing the beautiful natural surroundings. Participants are required to design three infrastructures on Venezia Certosa Marina's site, including at least two habitable buildings and a third free to their creativity, which will enhance the island's appeal while taking environmental impact into account. Proposals should elevate Certosa Island as a premier hospitality marina with spaces designed to offer a seamless and enjoyable experience for visitors, boaters and residents.

The use of innovative materials, architectural techniques, and energy-efficient technologies is encouraged, as is the ability to design a state-of-art architecture that exemplifies the perfect balance between functionality, aesthetics, and environmental conservation. The jury will also assess the technical feasibility and relevance of the proposals.

How to participate?

Registration opens on March 1, 2025, and the call for ideas proposal must be submitted by August 20, 2025. The consensus meeting with the international jury will take place on September 09, 2025, and the winners will be announced on Monday 22nd September 2025.

Participation is free for students, and while M3 Monaco believes in education and transmission, a registration fee will be requested to professional architects to support the exhibition of student projects at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

For more information and registration, follow this link.

Smart Marina Architecture Award

The Smart Marina event aims to integrate architects into the marina and yachting ecosystem with its committed stakeholders to best practices in the industry, the environment preservation and community benefits with the goal to shape Smart Marina. Over the past two years, the competition has brought together 104 students and 22 architectural firms from 24 countries, focusing on waterfront projects that are not only attractive and functional but also sustainable and energy-efficient.

The international jury, which has previously been chaired by Jean Michel Wilmotte of Wilmotte & Associés (2023) and Effie Nakajima of Zaha Hadid (2024), will carefully review each project, and winners will be celebrated during the Awards Ceremony of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous held on 21 & 22 September 2025 at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

M3 Monaco has been granted the location of Venezia Certosa Marina through its partnership with the ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2025. In addition to the visibility that the winners will have during the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, this will be increased tenfold at the ICOMIA World Marina Conference where their projects will be exhibited, giving them the opportunity to forge new strategic collaborations.

M3 Monaco is a Monaco-based consultancy expert in connecting land and sea, specializing in successful marinas, yacht clubs, and yachting destinations.

For further information about the M3 Monaco, please follow this link.