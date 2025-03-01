qiyu Hair Salon / FATHOM

+ 10

Wellness Interiors • Japan Architects: FATHOM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 45 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: FATHOM

Text description provided by the architects. A project to open a hair salon in Hiroshima by a couple who run a modelling and hairstylist business from two bases in Tokyo and Hiroshima. They live apart from each other and can only spend a short time together, so they wondered if they could project their lives between Tokyo and Hiroshima into the space of their shop, which is not their home.

The property is located on the fifth floor of a small building facing Namiki-dori in Hiroshima City. It is inconspicuous from the street, with a small common space off the elevator. At first, we felt that it was a little inadequate, considering the potential the two of us had. So, we thought about whether it would be possible to create a space that would instantly convey to visitors the world view that the two of them have woven together the moment they open the door while keeping the building's design close to the approach and daring to shut out information about the shop.

We secured four cutting spaces and two shampoo units, the maximum number that can be taken in a 45sqm space, and placed a large reception counter at the end of the entrance door to create a floating space. We named this space "the yuqi table" so that when the wife returns from Tokyo, she can try various things, such as a pop-up store. The cloakroom is made of acrylic to make its presence transparent and light, as the small space is filled with voluminous objects such as chairs and counters.

An H-shaped timber frame made of wood, resembling an H-shaped steel frame, was devised for the skeleton of the restored building frame. The counter of the yuqi table is supported by this frame, which is connected to the husband's cutting space, where a mirror is suspended from the beam frame, and the pillars have a face stand and sockets attached to them. I hope that the electric current circulates through the frame like blood so that the two people, who live in different places and have different jobs, can work here as husband and wife, feeling connected to each other as if their blood is flowing under their consciousness.

The moment you open the entrance door, you are immediately struck by the sight of a couple who live far away from each other being able to connect for a moment, a new business interwoven with a lifestyle that is still rare in Hiroshima. By creating a hub in the space where the couple work as they travel between Tokyo and Hiroshima, we believe that the lifestyle they weave together will become a unique culture, and if it can be derived and spread in various ways in Hiroshima, the city will become more interesting.