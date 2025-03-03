Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Continuing our annual tradition, we asked our readers who they believe should be awarded the 2025 Pritzker Prize, architecture's most prestigious honor.

Founded by Jay Pritzker and administered by the Hyatt Foundation in the United States, the Pritzker Prize recognizes living architects, regardless of nationality, whose work has made a lasting and meaningful impact on humanity through the art of architecture.

The inaugural recipient of the Pritzker Prize was the American architect Philip Johnson in 1979. Since then, architects from 20 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton (2021, alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to our readers who have picked from more than 50 options, Steven Holl shouldwin the 2024 Pritzker Prize:

1. Steven Holl (8.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 11 of 11
© Kuvatoimisto Kuvio Oy

2. Alberto Campo Baeza (8.5%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 10 of 11
© Javier Callejas

3. Kengo Kuma (7.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 9 of 11
© Fangfang Tian

4. Solano Benitez (5.5%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 3 of 11
© Federico Cairoli

5. Bjarke Ingels (5.4%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 4 of 11
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

6. Smiljan Radic (4.3%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 2 of 11
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

7. MVRDV (3.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 6 of 11
© Ossip van Duivenbode

8. Tatiana Bilbao (3.7%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 5 of 11
© Juan Manuel McGrath

9. Frida Escobedo (3.4%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 7 of 11
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

10. Diller Scofidio + Renfro (2.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize - Image 8 of 11
© Iwan Baan

Additionally, receiving mentions from over 2% of the votes were Santiago Calatrava, Marina Tabassum, Daniel Libeskind, Moshe Safdie, Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus, and Sou Fujimoto.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous editions of the Pritzker Prize polls from 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

We invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

