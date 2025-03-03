ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2025 Pritzker Prize

Continuing our annual tradition, we asked our readers who they believe should be awarded the 2025 Pritzker Prize, architecture's most prestigious honor.

Founded by Jay Pritzker and administered by the Hyatt Foundation in the United States, the Pritzker Prize recognizes living architects, regardless of nationality, whose work has made a lasting and meaningful impact on humanity through the art of architecture.

The inaugural recipient of the Pritzker Prize was the American architect Philip Johnson in 1979. Since then, architects from 20 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton (2021, alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to our readers who have picked from more than 50 options, Steven Holl shouldwin the 2024 Pritzker Prize:

Additionally, receiving mentions from over 2% of the votes were Santiago Calatrava, Marina Tabassum, Daniel Libeskind, Moshe Safdie, Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus, and Sou Fujimoto.

