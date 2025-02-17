Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Last Days to Vote for the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

Time is running out! We invite you to take part in the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards by casting your vote for the projects that have made the biggest impact on the built environment.

This year, ArchDaily's projects database has featured thousands of inspiring works, and thanks to your participation, 4,000 projects have been narrowed down to just 75 finalists—representing the best in each category. Now, it's time to choose the winners.

As a registered user, you can vote for your favorite project in each of the 15 categories, with one vote per category. But hurry—voting closes on February 20, 2025, at 12:01 AM (EST).

Thank you for being part of this global network of architects, designers, and enthusiasts who help us celebrate architectural excellence in all its forms.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

