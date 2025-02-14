Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Veterinary Clinic
  4. Argentina
  5. Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden

Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden

Save

Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Exterior Photography, ConcreteClínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Exterior PhotographyClínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Interior Photography, GlassClínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Image 5 of 11Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Veterinary Clinic
Argentina
  • Architects: Adamo Faiden
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects: Sebastián Adamo, Marcelo Faiden, Agustín Fiorito
  • Collaborators: Sofía Araujo Varas, Lucas Bruno, Sofía Carena, Jerónimo Bailat
  • Client: Marcelo Lerena, Julio Lerena
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The coexistence groups that inhabit the metropolises have diversified, including non-human members with new rights and responsibilities. Pets have promoted the creation of new communities that have an impact not only on the formalization of public space, but also on the buildings dedicated to providing them with services.

Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Image 8 of 11
Plans

Such is the case of the Guayaquil Veterinary Clinic, built from the recycling of an urban house from the beginning of the 20th century. The demolition of its central bay -where the circulatory system was originally located- gave way to the creation of a new semi-covered passage that connects the street with a garden open to the community. A cement floor with exposed stone designed for pets crosses this space where the vegetation and the outside climate are determining elements. The side bays organized on two levels open onto the central passage.

Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Interior Photography, Glass
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Interior Photography, Glass
© Javier Agustín Rojas

On the lower floor they organize the store and the veterinary clinics while on the upper floor they arrange the laboratory, the X-ray room and the operating room. Both towards the front and towards the back, the existing walls are covered with corrugated sheet metal. This action allows the materialization of ventilated walls and at the same time homogenizes the material history of the building, redirecting our attention towards the typological invention that the new communities demand.

Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Image 11 of 11
Diagram

Save this picture!
Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden - Image 5 of 11
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Guayaquil 650, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Adamo Faiden
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryVeterinary clinicArgentina
Cite: "Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden" [Clínica Veterinaria Guayaquil / Adamo Faiden] 14 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026870/clinica-veterinaria-guayaquil-adamo-faiden> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags