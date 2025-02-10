Final Days to Register for Buildner-Kingspan's MICROHOME Competition – Open to All!

The registration period for MICROHOME 2025 Competition is coming to a close. The competition offers a 100,000 EUR prize fund to celebrate cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for compact housing. Sponsored by Kingspan, this global competition invites architects, designers, and creative thinkers to redefine the concept of small-scale living.

Visit the competition page to register before the deadline on 13 February 2025.

The Challenge

Participants are tasked with designing a modular, self-sufficient, and energy-efficient microhome with a maximum footprint of 25 m². The designs should push boundaries in innovation, functionality, and sustainability while addressing real-world challenges such as urban density, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

The competition is open to all, including professionals and students, offering a unique platform for both seasoned architects and emerging talent.

Key Objectives:

Innovation and Functionality: Create an efficient, livable space that combines usability, aesthetics, and technological advancements. Sustainability: Integrate environmentally responsible materials, energy-efficient systems, and strategies for minimal environmental impact. Affordability: Propose designs that make microhomes accessible to diverse populations. Adaptability: Explore designs that can adapt to various urban, rural, or off-grid settings.

Prize Fund and Recognition

The 100,000 EUR prize structure is as follows:

1st Prize: 40,000 EUR

2nd Prize: 20,000 EUR

3rd Prize: 10,000 EUR

Buildner Student Award: 10,000 EUR

Sustainability Award: 10,000 EUR

Kingspan Award: 10,000 EUR: To be eligible for this award, participants must use at least one of the Kingspan products listed in the competition brief.

Competition Schedule

Final RegistrationDeadline: February 13, 2025 (23:59 GMT)

February 13, 2025 (23:59 GMT) Submission Deadline: March 18, 2025 (23:59 GMT)

March 18, 2025 (23:59 GMT) Winners Announced: April 29, 2025

Jury Panel

The MICROHOME 2024/25 jury comprises a diverse group of globally renowned architects, designers, and sustainability experts.

Anne Cecilie Haug – Senior Architect and Member of Research and Innovation, Snøhetta

Flora Lee – Associate Partner, MAD Architects

Sandra Del Bove – Group Head of Innovation, Kingspan

Brent Trenga – Director of Sustainability, Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

Silvana Ordinas – Co-Founder, Peter Pichler Architecture

Paulo Flores – Director, Zaha Hadid Architects

Highlight projects from the 2023/2024 edition:

Buildner Sustainability Award - 10,000 EUR

Title: Cellula(r)

Authors: Hazem Elshafei, Manuel Villalain Gonzalez and Pedro Xavier Martins Silva, from the Netherlands

Cellula(r) presents a sustainable, modular housing solution addressing urban housing crises caused by limited space, rising property prices, and environmental challenges. The concept revolves around compact, adaptable living units designed for efficiency, flexibility, and well-being. Each 25m² unit optimizes spatial arrangements, integrates eco-friendly materials, and incorporates functional, multi-use furniture. The prefabricated modules are easy to transport, assemble, and disassemble, enabling quick deployment and customization to diverse urban contexts, including rooftops, parking lots, and waterfronts. Designed to promote social interaction and green living, the structures include shared spaces and greenery, contributing to community well-being.

Kingspan Compliment Award - 5,000 EUR

Title: The Forest Keeper's Outpost

Authors: Matthew John Fallowfield-Cooper and Airydas Mikalajūnas of Fallow Studio, from United Kingdom

The Forest Keeper's Outpost is a sustainable initiative in Bio Bio and Araucanía, Chile, designed to promote reforestation, habitat restoration, and cultural exchange. This project integrates ecological tourism with habitat conservation by using lightweight, modular structures that respect site constraints and adapt to their surroundings. Key features include renewable energy systems, rainwater harvesting, and locally sourced, prefabricated materials for minimal environmental impact. The compact, flexible units are designed for diverse uses such as accommodation, community hubs, and educational spaces. By creating a network of interconnected outposts, the project fosters community engagement, land stewardship, and ecological balance while supporting indigenous practices. The Forest Keeper's Outpost showcases how thoughtful design can blend environmental preservation with sustainable living.

Kingspan Compliment Award - 5,000 EUR

Title: About Time

Authors: Yi Yang Chai and Ng Yi Ming, from Malaysia

About Time is a compact, 25 square meter modular dwelling designed to embrace sustainable, off-grid living. Balancing functionality and comfort, the design incorporates a flexible floor plan with zones for living, working, cooking, and resting. Its efficient use of space is complemented by a high-performing envelope featuring rainwater harvesting, solar panels, and passive ventilation. The structure's lightweight, prefabricated components ensure quick assembly and adaptability to diverse environments. With a circular design ethos inspired by natural rhythms, the microhome promotes mindful living by encouraging a seamless transition through daily activities. Emphasizing self-sufficiency, this prototype offers an innovative approach to sustainable housing, merging minimalism with ecological responsibility.

Kingspan Compliment Award - 5,000 EUR

Title: series.GreenHouse

Authors: Davis Russell Drury, from United States

Series.GreenHouse is a modular micro-living concept focused on sustainability, community nourishment, and ecological efficiency. Each unit combines Shelter, Subsistence, and Scale to address contemporary housing challenges while supporting self-reliance and environmental stewardship. The design integrates a compact 25m² living area with hydroponic systems for local food production and a prefabricated structure for ease of transport and assembly. Rainwater harvesting, renewable energy from solar panels, and efficient greywater management support off-grid living. Supplemental terraces and shared communal spaces promote interaction and resource sharing. By occupying underutilized urban and suburban spaces, Series.GreenHouse offers an affordable housing alternative, fostering local resilience through sustainable architecture and reducing dependency on external resources.

Kingspan Compliment Award - 5,000 EUR

Title: Mesh

Authors: Alessandro Carlodalatri and Francesco Cavaterra, from Italy

MESH is a modular housing system designed around the aggregation of triangular units, creating a flexible 25m² living module. The adaptable structure can be configured for various uses and expanded to suit different contexts, from rural landscapes to urban environments. The module is optimized for two occupants, featuring a central entrance dividing the sleeping and living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom, and technical utilities. Constructed with Kingspan panels, the envelope offers customizable finishes, ensuring thermal efficiency and aesthetic versatility. The integration of sustainable materials and off-grid systems, such as photovoltaic panels and rainwater collection, enables self-sufficient living. MESH's scalable design allows it to evolve into larger configurations, encouraging communal living while maintaining an efficient and eco-friendly footprint.

The Kingspan MICROHOME 2025 Competition is your opportunity to redefine compact living, gain global recognition, and contribute to the future of sustainable housing.

