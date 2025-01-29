James Turrell Unveils Monumental Commission for Wadi AlFann in AlUla

Save this picture! Render for Wadi AlFann. Image © James Turrell. Courtesy of the Royal Commission for AlUla

The AlUla Arts Festival, running from January 16th to February 22nd, 2025, features a significant exhibition of works by renowned Light and Space artist James Turrell. Presented by Wadi AlFann, the exhibition, curated by Michael Govan of LACMA, offers a unique preview of Turrell's upcoming monumental commission for Wadi AlFann, a sprawling contemporary art destination in the AlUla region of north-west Saudi Arabia. The exhibition, located in AlJadidah Arts District within AlUla's historic old town, provides context for Turrell's ambitious project, which will involve the creation of a series of chambers within the canyon floor, designed to create a sensory experience of light, color, and perception.

The exhibition itself presents a diverse range of Turrell's work, spanning from his early career to his most recent pieces. Highlights include Alta (1968), a mesmerizing corner projection transforming a dim space into a luminous pyramid; Jubilee (2021), a captivating circular glass screen with hypnotically mutating colors; and works from his Magnatron and Hologram series. These pieces, alongside plans and renderings of the Wadi AlFann commission, showcase Turrell's mastery of light as a medium, exploring the interaction between light, space, and the viewer's perception.

Turrell's Wadi AlFann commission will consist of a large-scale installation of chambers within the canyon, accessible through tunnels and stairs. The artist draws parallels between the sandstone formations of AlUla and his native Arizona, noting the clear, dry desert air that contributes to the unique quality of light in the region. These chambers will be designed to interact with the natural light, offering visitors a profound opportunity to engage with the interplay of light, color, and the natural environment within a man-made structure. The installation aims to foster a dialogue between art and nature.

I first visited the Wadi AlFann site in 2020. I was surprised that the sandstone formations looked very similar to those in Arizona. I was very familiar with that kind of landscape and strangely felt at home with doing work there. The work envisioned for Wadi AlFann will have two large Skyspaces and two small Skyspaces, that each addresses different aspects of sky. All of my Skyspaces engage the natural light of the area. The light quality in AlUla is of dry desert air with little moisture, which yields a light in the sky that is crisp and clear. - James Turrell

The exhibition is part of Wadi AlFann's pre-opening program, designed to introduce the artists and their concepts behind the large-scale Land Art commissions planned for the area. Other prominent commissions in the area include Syn Architects' topographical artwork "When the Earth Began to Look at Itself" and Stephanie Deumer's "Under the Same Sun" Installation. Wadi AlFann, translating to "Valley of the Arts," aims to become a global cultural hub, showcasing contemporary art installations within the natural landscape of AlUla, and establishing the region as a significant contemporary destination.

