France
Palais Rameau / Atelier 9.81

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Higher Education, Refurbishment
France
  • Architects: Atelier 9.81
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4090
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolas da Silva Lucas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CLAREO LIGHTING, Edwood, Fermacell, Gerflor, Knauf, Steico
  • Landscaper: Les Saprophytes
  • Associate Architect Design Manager: Geoffrey Galand, Cédric Michel
  • Design Architect: Anne Evrard et Alice Cladet
  • Design Architect + Executive Architect: Anne Evrard et Valentin Carpentier
  • Circular Economy Consultant: Lateral Thinking Factory
  • Conservator: Perrot & Richard architectes
  • Engineer: Verdi Ingénierie, P2L
  • Environmental Engineer : Elan
  • Historian: Elyne Olivier
  • Scheduling: REFL-EXE
  • Management: REFL-EXE
  • Coordination: REFL-EXE
  • Safety And Health Coordinator: Bureau Veritas
  • Technical Controller: Socotec
  • Country: France
Palais Rameau / Atelier 9.81 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. An emblematic building in Lille, the Palais Rameau was built in 1878 thanks to the legacy of Charles Rameau, President of the Lille Horticultural Society. The project was entrusted to Lille architects Auguste Mourcou and Henri Contamine. Its architecture, based on the principle of a horticultural greenhouse, combines regional and oriental influences.  

© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

The city of Lille is handing over the Palais Rameau, by means of a 25-year emphyteutic lease, to JUNIA (Engineering school), which is giving it a new lease of life while respecting the soul of the place. With its listed historic building and impressive volumes, it has allowed us to imagine a place dedicated to higher education and is becoming the "Village Square" of JUNIA's campus. 

Section
Section

The Palais Rameau rehabilitation project is characterized by a holistic and sustainable approach. The project not only preserves and enhances the historic monument, but also creates an exemplary space for living, research and innovation, meeting contemporary needs while respecting the requirements of sustainability and flexibility. 

© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Taking into account the heritage issues of the site, the question of the reversibility of the project was a key point. An innovative and demonstrative architecture is proposed, through a modular and scalable project, designed to consider the future. An interior design solution, detached from the envelope of the historic monument, was designed, thus allowing the building to be restored to its original state. A system of primary structure (a skeleton of posts and beams) and secondary (partitions composed of removable modules) visible, make it possible to integrate the scalable dimension of the program.

© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Different types of wood are used, thus creating a visual and material contrast: the post-beam structure is made of local glued laminated poplar, the partitioning is also in wood frame, all the floors are made of CLT panels in spruce wood.

Axonometry - Programmatic
Axonometry - Programmatic

The prefabrication and assembly of wooden modules reduces waste and the carbon footprint while ensuring the mutability and flexibility of spaces. This approach not only respects the history and soul of the place, but also meets tomorrow's requirements in terms of sustainability, efficiency and flexibility of spaces.

© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

The project's Cradle-to-Cradle approach aims to produce elements in a reasoned manner, without generating waste, while using materials that are healthy for humans and the environment: wood fiber, Fermacell, wood wool, spruce CLT, poplar glued laminated timber.

© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Project location

Address:39 boulevard Vauban 59000 Lille, Nord, France

Cite: "Palais Rameau / Atelier 9.81" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026276/palais-rameau-atelier-1> ISSN 0719-8884

