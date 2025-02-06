Historical Roots, Unbreakable Structure: Ziraat Bank's New Headquarters in Istanbul

For almost four decades, ABB, the Swedish-Swiss multinational leader in electrical engineering, has been at the cutting edge of innovation and expertise. A standout initiative in their portfolio is the Frozen Music video series, a video series showcasing exceptional architectural projects and the architects who create them. As Katrin Förster, Global Key Account Manager at ABB, explains, 'When producing an episode for Frozen Music, I always begin by sending a bespoke questionnaire to the architect.' For Episode #24, a conversation with Mustafa Chehabeddine, Design Director at KPF, helped shape the narrative, emphasizing the formal and functional qualities of Ziraat Bank's new headquarters in Istanbul.

KPF, renowned for its ability to tackle complex site challenges and interpret client aspirations, has long been a trailblazer in creating transformative architecture. A prime example of this legacy is the striking new headquarters of Ziraat Bank, located in Istanbul's dynamic Ataşehir financial district – a building that not only redefines the skyline but also enhances the urban fabric of the city.

Ziraat Bank, an ambitious and sophisticated client, tasked KPF with designing a modern, yet culturally resonant building in a seismically active region. The result is a project that not only meets the demands of the future but also draws on the rich architectural heritage of one of the world's oldest cities. KPF's design integrates the curving profiles of the towers and the podium, which subtly reference the Tughra—a traditional Ottoman calligraphic signature—merging contemporary architecture with a deep cultural connection.

Just like the two continents Istanbul straddles, this building is both separate, and connected. The 40- and 46-storey towers are anchored by a podium whose form serves both an aesthetic and functional purpose. It cleverly conceals large movement joints and a tensioned cable system in the base – essential for resilience against seismic activity.

The base also has the most elaborate design, characterized by arches and vertical fins. Enter via the spacious eight-story atrium, and you can discover the artistic high point: an enormous freestanding auditorium, crafted from nearly 1,800 Turkish travertine stones and 1,100 wood panels. Each has a unique curvature and was crafted using specialized CNC machines normally reserved for the automotive industry.

This development embodies the new generation of workplaces: holistic and people-centric. There are terraces, cafés, gyms, double-height gardens, quiet rooms, and other spaces for wellbeing and social connection. Technology is also crucial for convenience, from double-deck elevators to facial recognition systems. Automated lighting, managed centrally by ABB i-bus KNX, interfaces with presence detectors in individual rooms. Along with KNX controllers and wiring accessories, ABB was honored to provide systems and touchpoints that optimize comfort while enabling energy savings wherever possible.

There are many more factors that contributed to the building's LEED Platinum certification – such as the louvers added to the glass panels on the towers' exterior. Designed according to façade orientation, they minimize glare and prevent solar gain, reducing energy requirements for cooling.

Clearly, the uniqueness of the Ziraat Towers lies in many details. Without the collaboration and input from multiple stakeholders the realization of such a complex building project is impossible. KPF needed to work and consult with the Turkish government and then worked closely together with Turner International, Kalyon İnşaat', to name just a few, as well as the local architectural office A Tasarim. The design went through many stages of evolution before finalization.

The result is a striking headquarters that now stands as the centerpiece of the financial district—an iconic project that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.

