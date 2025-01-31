Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 2 of 25Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 3 of 25Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, ChairLouis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodLouis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Canada
  • Architects: Ateliers Architecture, STGM Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1541
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EQUITONE, Kalwall®, Abet Laminati, Akupanel, Armstrong, Beldden Brick, CGC, Polyflor, Vicwest, ezoBord
Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 2 of 25
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to provide a living and learning environment tailored to children while maintaining a direct connection to the outdoors, the expansion of the school includes the addition of five preschool classrooms, a learning hub, and a new entrance hall leading to the schoolyard. The original building, constructed in 1959, exhibits typical features of a primary school from that era: a two-story building with a sloped roof and red brick cladding.

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 3 of 25
© Maxime Brouillet
Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 23 of 25
Ground Floor Plan - Spaces
Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Maxime Brouillet

From the new hall, a passage to the existing building offers a seamless flow through the school, granting access to the learning hub, which is at the heart of the project. Renovations in the existing building have reorganized various areas to clarify the school's layout, such as the administration sector, where the staff room has been relocated closer to the main office and existing entrance.

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Maxime Brouillet

The two classrooms that were somewhat isolated on the ground floor of the original building have been repurposed for arts and music activities. Three new cloakrooms have been added on the ground floor, serving as a filter for different entrances to the schoolyard, thus freeing up the corridors on the upper floors. Additionally, a reorganization of spaces near the gymnasium now allows direct access to the community from outside. Finally, an outdoor classroom has been set up on the roof of the extension to enhance the outdoor spaces.

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet
Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 24 of 25
1st Floor Plan - Spaces
Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Maxime Brouillet

The extension, with its wooden structure, integrates harmoniously with the existing building, both in terms of scale and material selection. The new pavilion is primarily clad in clay brick, a highly durable and timeless material. A color palette that contrasts with the existing school ensures a smooth integration while highlighting the contemporary addition to the overall structure. Recesses in the volume mark and protect the entrances, both at the front façade and the schoolyard. A change of material in these recessed areas helps to break up the volume and create depth in the design of the new building. Red-tinted composite cement panels are used in these areas, providing impact resistance and durability while bringing warmth and friendliness to the school.

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet
© Maxime Brouillet

Generous glazing, both in the hall and classrooms, punctuates the façades and adds lightness to the architectural composition. Finally, the curved shapes present in the design are reflected throughout the project, both in the exterior and interior design. Echoing the rounded forms that characterize the region's landscape, the curve stands out as a distinctive feature of the extension, adding movement and dynamism to the architecture. The project was designed in collaboration with Ateliers Architecture, a local firm.

Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture - Image 6 of 25
© Maxime Brouillet

Project location

Address:6835 Rte Louis-S.-Saint-Laurent, Compton, QC J0B 1L0, Canada

STGM Architectes
Ateliers Architecture
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsCanada

Cite: "Louis-Saint-Laurent School / STGM Architectes + Ateliers Architecture" 31 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026167/louis-saint-laurent-school-stgm-architectes-plus-ateliers-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

