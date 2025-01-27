Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS

Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS

Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Concrete, Brick
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Learning, Other Facilities, Refurbishment
France
  • Architects: FREAKS Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Foessel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BASF, Bildau & bussman, Forbo, ROTOR DC, Ross Structural Steel, Sammode Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Guillaume, Cyril Gauthier, Yves Pasquet, Ivan Mata
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Foessel
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Concrete, Brick
© David Foessel
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Image 21 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© David Foessel
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of setting up a cooking school for the « Cuistots Migrateurs » association in a former local industrial building located in Montreuil, France, made up of a metal structure with hangar roofs.

Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© David Foessel

The school offers cooking training for regular migrants, offering both theoretical and practical courses. The interior spaces are organized to accommodate kitchen rooms equipped with individual workstations, technical rooms, changing rooms, and a double-height "agora" event space, connecting the interior to the exterior square.

Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© David Foessel
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Image 23 of 23
Section
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© David Foessel

Upstairs there are classrooms, offices and a lunch area for students. Two staircases and a personnel elevator allow fluid circulation between levels.

Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography
© David Foessel
Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© David Foessel

Aesthetically, the renovation respects the existing industrial architecture: the design of the facade is
preserved and improved to include contemporary elements while retaining the original style. The facade and exterior joinery are made of wood, to harmonize with the brick and concrete of the building, and create a space that is both warm and functional.

Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© David Foessel

Address:Rue de Romainville, Montreuil, France

FREAKS Architecture
Cite: "Cooking School for Migrants of Renovation Industrial Hall / FREAKS" 27 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

