McCourt School of Public Policy Georgetown University / Roberto A.M Stern Architects

+ 9

• United States Architects: Robert A.M. Stern Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Francis Dzikowski

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Interface Sherwin-Williams Altas concorde , Alto , Armstrong , Bentley Mills , Caesarstone , Cambria , Chemetal , Forbo , Forms + Surfaces , ISEC , MK Architectural Metal , Maharam , Mohawk Flooring , Reynobond , STONHARD , Shaw , Southside Cast Stone , Surface Shop , +5 TM Supply , Tarkett , Terrazzo & Marble Supply Companies , The Surface Shop , VT Industries -5 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Kevin Smith, Graham Wyatt

Installations: Maya Lin Studio

Code/Da: Jensen Hughes

Cost Estimating: Vermeulens

Elevator: Van Deusen & Associates

Envelope/Façade: Front

MEPFP: GHT Limited

Specifications: Construction Specifications

Structural: Thornton Tomasetti

Sustainability & Lighting: Atelier Ten USA LLC

AV & IT: SMW

Civil: Dewberry

Irrigation: Lynch Associates

Arborist: Wetlands

Facade Access: Lerch Bates

Waterproofing: Morrison Hershfield

Environmental Graphics: Roll Barresi

Food Service: Trimark

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) has designed a new flagship home for the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University's Capitol Campus in downtown Washington, D.C. The new 150,0000 sqft building, located at 125 E St. NW, is an academic hub for students, faculty, researchers, and the wider policymaking community active in the nation's capital. The building houses extensive educational and community spaces, including 20 classrooms, an expansive main commons, academic offices, a 400-seat auditorium, and a large rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the U.S. Capitol and a 280-seat venue. As an academic center devoted to addressing complex national and international challenges, the McCourt School of Public Policy prioritizes sustainability and energy efficiency and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Additionally, a series of original site-specific installations by architect, designer, artist, and sculptor Maya Lin encourage building users to consider their natural surroundings.

A flagship building of the Capitol Campus, the McCourt School is a contextual and coherent extension of Georgetown's downtown presence. A cube clad in stone, panelized metal, and glass curtain walls, 125 E St. carries forward the form and scale of its neighbors. Vertical fins and brise-soleil—which primarily mitigate against sun exposures and optimize thermal performance—articulate the building's façade with projecting lines that echo the uniform punched windows of the neighboring 500 First Street NW. The McCourt School's 125 E St. building, however, introduces new visual interest with its interplay of metal, stone, and glass.

The McCourt School of Public Policy's interior architecture has been shaped by the unique educational opportunities afforded by its location, namely its proximity to the nation's premier policymaking bodies, such as the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court. A 400-seat auditorium with broadcast capabilities and a 280-seat rooftop venue can host leading policymakers and practitioners for important discussions related to national and international policymaking. The building's design promotes organic interactions and chance encounters to foster a robust, interconnected, and inclusive academic community. Beginning in the light-filled double-height atrium, a "traveling staircase" connects the building's nine levels. Instead of winding directly upward, however, this staircase traverses the building, requiring students and faculty to pass through various spaces when traveling to an office or classroom. This staircase serves as an architectural expression of the school's connected community and resists the formation of academic siloes or hierarchies around the location.

A series of installations by Maya Lin Studio, titled "Mapping Our Place in the World", animates interior spaces and grounds occupants in place, prompting them to consider their connection to the larger world. "Following the Potomac" is a ceiling-mounted composition of glass marbles that resembles a birds-eye view of the Potomac watershed. In the main commons, a series of weather-responsive pendant lights titled "Whether Birds" change color according to the presence of sun, clouds, snow, or rain. Audio recordings of local waterways, wetlands, forests, and grasslands, made at various times of day and year, are broadcast through directional speakers above the primary staircase. Lin also contributed to the design of the building's roofscape. "The Sky Garden" is an outdoor terrace with elliptical pools and native plants. It offers opportunities for quiet conversation and respite while celebrating regional ecology and framing views of the U.S. Capitol.