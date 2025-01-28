The ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

Save this picture! Background photography © Syam Sreesylam. Courtesy of Wallmakers

Welcome to the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards! Now in its 16th edition, this award continues to be the most democratic recognition in architecture, celebrating excellence and innovation across the built environment. With over 4,000 projects participating annually, it has become a global benchmark, powered by the voices of our passionate readers.

Each year, your votes shape the future of architecture, highlighting the most outstanding projects that push boundaries and redefine possibilities. As we embark on this journey once again, we invite you to be part of this collective celebration—honoring diversity, creativity, and ingenuity in architecture and design. Together, let's recognize and elevate the projects that inspire, challenge, and shape our world. Cast your vote and help define the architecture of today and tomorrow!

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

The Process

During the next weeks, you'll be in charge of nominating buildings (across fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2024 and December 31st, 2024) per category. This stage starts on January 28th and ends on February 12th at 12:01 AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the finalists' stage, starting February 12th and ending on February 20th at 12:01 AM EST. The winner will be announced on February 20th, 2025.

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published for the first time between January 1st, 2024 and December 31st, 2024 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public & Landscape Architecture, Religious Architecture, Small Scale & Installations, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible in all of the first 14 categories that apply depending on the building's function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project's page.

First Stage

Starting January 28th, 2025, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One vote per category.

The first stage ends on February 12th, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST.

The five projects with the most votes for each category will move on to the finalists round.

Second Stage: Finalists

On February 12th, 2025, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects, and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The finalist round will end on February 20th, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST.

How to Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can vote.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2025

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily's home page on February 20th, 2025.

Winners of each category will receive a certificate from ArchDaily.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The nomination process starts on January 28th and ends on February 12th, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST.

The voting round starts on February 12th and ends on February 20th, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST.

The winners will be announced on February 20th, 2025.

Important Notes