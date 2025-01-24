Crescent House / TYPE

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Site as found: A 3rd floor studio flat in Grade 2* listed Crescent House, on Golden Lane Estate. Built in the early 1960s, Crescent House is seen as a stepping stone to the design and detailing of the Barbican Estate, by the same architects Chamberlin, Powell, and Bon. What were the challenges presented by the existing building/site? The project had three main challenges; the first was that the flat and the key components within the flat were Grade 2* listed. Any work that was to be undertaken had to be carefully considered against the historic value of the existing elements. The second was that the flat was built in 1960, and had little to no insulation, and significant damp and condensation issues. The Local Authority understands this and is in the process of carrying out major works to upgrade the existing windows to double/triple glazing on the external facades of the block. Our design aimed to rise to the ambition of the LA façade retrofit, but designing the other elements was a challenge as we had no information on what their work would look like. The third challenge was to adapt the studio to contemporary life which was no longer reflective of the three zones originally designed; living, dining, and sleeping.

Client brief: The clients wanted to retrofit the existing flat in a sensitive way that could work with LA's ambitious project of upgrading the facades. Secondly, the focus was to make the most of the existing spaces by understanding and appreciating the way people live today and creating new moments that reflect this. Client info: The clients are a couple in their mid-30s, with one being a director at TYPE.

Design concept: * To celebrate the original features and harmonize the new elements with the old. * Upgrade the thermal performance of the existing envelope to tie in with the Local Authorities masterplan of upgrading all the facades with double/triple glazing. The Local Authority, and the City of London, were the co-hosts of COP26 in Glasgow, with the Green Finance Institute. * Focus on the fabric first approach but identify a basic palette of materials that are simple, affordable, sustainable, and functional for the finishes. Most projects struggle with prioritizing building fabric due to the additional costs, and this project attempts to demonstrate that investing in fabric first does not mean the finish suffers. We used the project as a prototype to test new materials that could be used in future projects. One example is the sliding doors which are made from veneered lightweight honeycomb cardboard rather than the typical solid timber or MDF. The flooring is made from cork which is a natural sustainable product. Instead of MDF, an alternative sustainable product called Ecoboard was used for the joinery. Most of the surfaces were painted for ease of maintenance. Previous TYPE projects that are relevant: Tufnell Park and Herne Hill in terms of material research.

Planning/budget constraints: The Grade 2* listing created certain restrictions with regard to what we can and can't touch. These weren't necessarily constraints as they provided opportunities on what can be done to enhance the original features. There were budget constraints so a lot of the budget was focused on making sure that the fabric was upgraded with the most efficient insulation that minimized the impact on the listing. We used Spacetherm/Aerogel insulation to achieve this. The underfloor heating had to be removable and thin so it worked with the existing built-in furniture that was listed. This investment in the fabric meant that we had to be as clever and efficient with the materials we chose for the finishes.

Key features: * Internally insulated walls and ceilings. * A sub-division of the existing open plan space to create a more dynamic plan. From a functional point of view, an extra wardrobe for an ironing board and vacuum, a discreet drying area, a changing space, an office space, and a utility cupboard. Increasing the efficiency of every square meter of the space. * Most importantly provide a studio where two people can have both a shared space but also achieve a separation when required through clever sub-division of space.

Method of construction: Existing concrete block construction with new internal wall insulation. Existing windows are from hardwood timber and single glazing. Materials to highlight: The materials have been chosen for their affordability and sustainability, such as cork floors, painted surfaces, honeycomb cardboard sliding partitions, and the exposed steel structure. Items are demountable and recyclable where required due to their listed status. Lessons learned – and those that could apply to other projects: The approach needed when working on a Listed Building is the same as the ethos we all need in everyday life; in order to improve the environment around us – retain, re-use, recycle. If none of the 3 apply, then you are conscious of your impact on the environment and society when doing something else. These aren't constraints but opportunities. This approach goes to the core of what TYPE wants to be and how they want to develop projects in the future

Refurbishment/retrofit projects: Was demolition considered (and if so, why)? If partial demolition, what was kept and what wasn't? The original kitchen had been lost and a new off-the-shelf kitchen was installed by the previous owner. However, the original listed partition between the dining area and kitchen had been retained. We needed to remove the modern kitchen to allow us to insulate the walls and this presented the opportunity to design a new kitchen more in keeping with the listed elements. The bathroom had been unchanged since it was built and was not suitable for modern occupation. This allowed us to remove the sanitary ware and install internal wall insulation in addition to modernizing it. Aside from retaining the original fabric, what other aspects of your design reduce the whole-life carbon impact of the building? As previously mentioned, the materials chosen and the upgrades to the existing fabric reduce the primary energy use in the flat.