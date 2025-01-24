Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Crescent House / TYPE

Crescent House / TYPE

Save

Crescent House / TYPE - Exterior PhotographyCrescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairCrescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairCrescent House / TYPE - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCrescent House / TYPE - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Residential
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Exterior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Site as found: A 3rd floor studio flat in Grade 2* listed Crescent House, on Golden Lane Estate. Built in the early 1960s, Crescent House is seen as a stepping stone to the design and detailing of the Barbican Estate, by the same architects Chamberlin, Powell, and Bon. What were the challenges presented by the existing building/site? The project had three main challenges; the first was that the flat and the key components within the flat were Grade 2* listed. Any work that was to be undertaken had to be carefully considered against the historic value of the existing elements. The second was that the flat was built in 1960, and had little to no insulation, and significant damp and condensation issues. The Local Authority understands this and is in the process of carrying out major works to upgrade the existing windows to double/triple glazing on the external facades of the block. Our design aimed to rise to the ambition of the LA façade retrofit, but designing the other elements was a challenge as we had no information on what their work would look like. The third challenge was to adapt the studio to contemporary life which was no longer reflective of the three zones originally designed; living, dining, and sleeping.

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 7 of 29
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 25 of 29
© Lorenzo Zandri

Client brief: The clients wanted to retrofit the existing flat in a sensitive way that could work with LA's ambitious project of upgrading the facades. Secondly, the focus was to make the most of the existing spaces by understanding and appreciating the way people live today and creating new moments that reflect this. Client info: The clients are a couple in their mid-30s, with one being a director at TYPE.

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 27 of 29
Isometric
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Lorenzo Zandri

Design concept: * To celebrate the original features and harmonize the new elements with the old. * Upgrade the thermal performance of the existing envelope to tie in with the Local Authorities masterplan of upgrading all the facades with double/triple glazing. The Local Authority, and the City of London, were the co-hosts of COP26 in Glasgow, with the Green Finance Institute. * Focus on the fabric first approach but identify a basic palette of materials that are simple, affordable, sustainable, and functional for the finishes. Most projects struggle with prioritizing building fabric due to the additional costs, and this project attempts to demonstrate that investing in fabric first does not mean the finish suffers. We used the project as a prototype to test new materials that could be used in future projects. One example is the sliding doors which are made from veneered lightweight honeycomb cardboard rather than the typical solid timber or MDF. The flooring is made from cork which is a natural sustainable product. Instead of MDF, an alternative sustainable product called Ecoboard was used for the joinery. Most of the surfaces were painted for ease of maintenance. Previous TYPE projects that are relevant: Tufnell Park and Herne Hill in terms of material research.

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table, Glass
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass
© Lorenzo Zandri

Planning/budget constraints: The Grade 2* listing created certain restrictions with regard to what we can and can't touch. These weren't necessarily constraints as they provided opportunities on what can be done to enhance the original features. There were budget constraints so a lot of the budget was focused on making sure that the fabric was upgraded with the most efficient insulation that minimized the impact on the listing. We used Spacetherm/Aerogel insulation to achieve this. The underfloor heating had to be removable and thin so it worked with the existing built-in furniture that was listed. This investment in the fabric meant that we had to be as clever and efficient with the materials we chose for the finishes.

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Arch, Chair
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 28 of 29
Studio Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 22 of 29
© Lorenzo Zandri

Key features: * Internally insulated walls and ceilings. * A sub-division of the existing open plan space to create a more dynamic plan. From a functional point of view, an extra wardrobe for an ironing board and vacuum, a discreet drying area, a changing space, an office space, and a utility cupboard. Increasing the efficiency of every square meter of the space. * Most importantly provide a studio where two people can have both a shared space but also achieve a separation when required through clever sub-division of space.

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 19 of 29
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Image 29 of 29
Sections A and B
Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Lorenzo Zandri

Method of construction: Existing concrete block construction with new internal wall insulation. Existing windows are from hardwood timber and single glazing. Materials to highlight: The materials have been chosen for their affordability and sustainability, such as cork floors, painted surfaces, honeycomb cardboard sliding partitions, and the exposed steel structure. Items are demountable and recyclable where required due to their listed status. Lessons learned – and those that could apply to other projects: The approach needed when working on a Listed Building is the same as the ethos we all need in everyday life; in order to improve the environment around us – retain, re-use, recycle. If none of the 3 apply, then you are conscious of your impact on the environment and society when doing something else. These aren't constraints but opportunities. This approach goes to the core of what TYPE wants to be and how they want to develop projects in the future

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Lorenzo Zandri

Refurbishment/retrofit projects: Was demolition considered (and if so, why)? If partial demolition, what was kept and what wasn't? The original kitchen had been lost and a new off-the-shelf kitchen was installed by the previous owner. However, the original listed partition between the dining area and kitchen had been retained. We needed to remove the modern kitchen to allow us to insulate the walls and this presented the opportunity to design a new kitchen more in keeping with the listed elements. The bathroom had been unchanged since it was built and was not suitable for modern occupation. This allowed us to remove the sanitary ware and install internal wall insulation in addition to modernizing it. Aside from retaining the original fabric, what other aspects of your design reduce the whole-life carbon impact of the building? As previously mentioned, the materials chosen and the upgrades to the existing fabric reduce the primary energy use in the flat.

Save this picture!
Crescent House / TYPE - Interior Photography, Column
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:317 Crescent House, Golden Lane Estate, EC1Y 0SN, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TYPE
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Crescent House / TYPE" 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026074/crescent-house-type> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags