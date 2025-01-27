The House of Volumes / Modo Designs

+ 31

Principal Architect: Arpan Shah

Interior Design: Anarr Gunjaria

Landscape Design: Amit Modha

Structural Design And Mep: Setu Infrastructure

PMC: Taral Shah

Contractor: United engineers

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. This house for a Gujarati family in western Ahmedabad, is designed around a courtyard as the archetypal space allowing natural elements and connected spaces.

The ground floor is assembled around the central courtyard with 2 bedrooms on the south side, a formal guest area, a workspace and gymnasium on the east, living and dining towards the north garden, and a kitchen adjoining the dining area. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms on the west side, a home theatre on the South, while a lounge space is on the east overlooking the north garden and extending into an east-side terrace. This terrace becomes an outdoor entertainment area.

The house form is starker on the south roadside while the site has an expansive green space on the north and the form opens up as a double-height space to let the expanse of this green space be visible from lower and upper spaces. These volumes of the double-height space on the north and the central courtyard allow lower and upper spaces to connect.

The external structure is exposed RCC construction, with fragments of exposed RCC taken within while complemented with white painted walls and wood paneling.