Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The House of Volumes / Modo Designs

The House of Volumes / Modo Designs

Save

The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Interior Photography, CourtyardThe House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Garden, Deck, Patio, BalconyThe House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Exterior Photography, Door, Balcony, CourtyardThe House of Volumes / Modo Designs - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: Modo Designs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10850 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
  • Principal Architect: Arpan Shah
  • Interior Design: Anarr Gunjaria
  • Landscape Design: Amit Modha
  • Structural Design And Mep: Setu Infrastructure
  • PMC: Taral Shah
  • Contractor: United engineers
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. This house for a Gujarati family in western Ahmedabad, is designed around a courtyard as the archetypal space allowing natural elements and connected spaces.

Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Exterior Photography, Door, Balcony, Courtyard
© Vinay Panjwani
Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Vinay Panjwani
Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Chair
© Vinay Panjwani
Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Garden, Deck, Patio, Balcony
© Vinay Panjwani

The ground floor is assembled around the central courtyard with 2 bedrooms on the south side, a formal guest area, a workspace and gymnasium on the east, living and dining towards the north garden, and a kitchen adjoining the dining area. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms on the west side, a home theatre on the South, while a lounge space is on the east overlooking the north garden and extending into an east-side terrace. This terrace becomes an outdoor entertainment area.

Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Vinay Panjwani

The house form is starker on the south roadside while the site has an expansive green space on the north and the form opens up as a double-height space to let the expanse of this green space be visible from lower and upper spaces. These volumes of the double-height space on the north and the central courtyard allow lower and upper spaces to connect.

Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Image 8 of 36
© Vinay Panjwani

The external structure is exposed RCC construction, with fragments of exposed RCC taken within while complemented with white painted walls and wood paneling.

Save this picture!
The House of Volumes / Modo Designs - Image 32 of 36
© Vinay Panjwani

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Modo Designs
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The House of Volumes / Modo Designs" 27 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026051/the-house-of-volumes-modo-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags