World
Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects

Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects

Kindergarten
Torricella-Taverne, Switzerland
Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Image 2 of 29
© Franco Mattei

Text description provided by the architects. In this compartment, the construction of various public school and sports facilities is planned in stages, including the construction of the Kindergarten as the first work. The School, according to the building parameters, is to be located above the existing Civil Defence Shelter. Functional spaces such as the kitchen, storerooms, technical rooms and service entrances are to be located at the level of the shelter so as to be connected to it at altitude.

Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Image 19 of 29
© Franco Mattei

The planning project planned for the Traversee area is characterized by the presence of an infrastructure wall that involves and redefines the relationships between the individual elements in the context.

Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Franco Mattei
Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Image 28 of 29
Plan - Section 1.200
Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Franco Mattei
Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Image 5 of 29
© Franco Mattei

The wall becomes an object of interpretation for the project, characterizing the pedestrian walkway as a basement. The Kindergarten is primarily conceived as an infrastructural element that becomes an integral part of and concludes the elevated plinth walk.  The building rests on the podium with the same expression by juxtaposing two new horizontal lines of the two floors of the School. These three parts have the same abstract language drawing three horizontal lines. From earth to sky the three lines gradually taper off. The identity of the intervention is created by this indissoluble tripartition, whose public vocation is on the podium. The building is a compact volume, organized on three floors. A ramp provided according to the planning project connects the floor of the future sports fields to the pedestrian walkway planned for the entrance to the School.

Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Franco Mattei

The east and west fronts of the School are glazed, expressing horizontal linearity and reinforcing the transparent transverse connection between the park area and the sports field area. The north and south fronts, on the other hand, are blind and define the head and end of the architectural body. On the outside, the area reserved for the enclosed garden of the Kindergarten is to be modelled. The natural terrain and spaces currently dedicated to the public park and grove will remain unchanged.

Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Image 21 of 29
© Franco Mattei

The reading of the project is conceived on several levels, from the territorial scale to the scale of the child. The four sections are characterized by a rhythm of solids and voids. The structure and the connecting vertical volumes define the four spaces of the Kindergarten sections. The four entrances welcome the children into the atrium. From this space, one can go upstairs or reach the movement space. This space can, if necessary, be divided by a movable wall. From the movement rooms, one can access the covered paved area outside and thus reach the green garden.

Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects - Image 4 of 29
© Franco Mattei

Project location

Address:Torricella – Taverne (TI), Switzerland

celoria Architects
Cite: "Kindergarten Torricella / celoria Architects" 23 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

