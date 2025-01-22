Plant Basingstoke Offices and Garden Restoration / Studio Knight Stokoe + Twelve Architects + Grant Associates + Feilden Clegg Bradley Studio

+ 40

Design Teams: Studio Knight Stokoe, Twelve Architects, Grant Associates, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studio

Client: Mactaggart Family & Partners

Developer: Longstock Capital

Principal Designer: CField Construction

City: Basingstoke

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Renewal and revival of celebrated 1970s modernist offices and gardens unveiled at Plant Basingstoke. The retrofit and regeneration of Plant, Basingstoke, formerly known as Mountbatten House and considered one of the 15 most important listed modern buildings in Britain, has been completed. The building was originally designed in 1973 by Peter Foggo and Arup Associates Group 2 with pre-eminent garden designer, James Russell, for paper manufacturers Wiggins Teape. First christened Gateway House, the vast stepped complex comprises six levels of commercial workspace blanketed in tiered roof gardens and terraces. The gardens and buildings were both separately listed by English Heritage in 2015 for their design excellence and significance within British modernist architecture and horticulture. The plant marks a major regional asset for economic development in Hampshire, offering over 19,515 square meters of category A and B multi-let office and amenity space.

Client William Laxton of Mactaggart Family & Partners was instantly drawn to the scheme on account of the original Peter Foggo design fundamentals and the abundance of terracing, making it a singularly unique building. Twelve Architects and Studio Knight Stokoe have worked closely with the client, Mactaggart Family & Partners, developer Longstock Capital, and contractor, CField Construction to complete the Grant Associates and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios design, to deliver and reinstate the buildings' original pioneering design intent; to blend nature, wellbeing and the workplace seamlessly. In aspiring to the highest sustainability ratings across BREEAM 'Outstanding' and WELL Platinum certifications, Plant again pioneers a new commitment to the environment and occupant that sets a remarkable standard for future commercial workplace developments. Prominent architectural interventions include a redesigned and expanded building entrance and reception area, enhancing the arrival experience and establishing a stronger visual connection to the verdant refurbished gardens. Double-height spaces have been formed to create vertical connections between floors, increasing the sense of openness and drawing more natural light into the plan. A striking helical staircase marks an impressive, welcoming entrance area for building users.

More recent suspended ceilings and finishes have been removed to reveal Plant's distinctive coffered slab structure and cruciform columns, preserving the building's unique architectural character. The original curtain wall system has been carefully refurbished, improving the building's thermal performance and ensuring its longevity. The mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems have been fully upgraded to enhance operational efficiency and future-proof the building, contributing to its pending 'Outstanding' BREEAM certification. Additional new facilities, including a cafe, gym, shower and changing rooms, secure cycle storage, and a multi-purpose function space have been incorporated to meet the needs of modern tenants. A key driver of the project was to greatly improve access to the gardens and roof terraces, with new level access from all stories allowing greater use and enjoyment of the much-loved and affectionately termed 'hanging gardens of Basingstoke'. Through extensive research conducted in archives at the University of York - including Russell's handwritten planting lists - the listed landscape has been adapted to be climate resilient and importantly, regenerative. An in-depth analysis of the historic planting palettes was undertaken, replacing species poorly suited to exposed rooftop conditions, prioritizing species that are better suited to their environment, and which foster biodiversity enhancements by helping pollinators and foragers to thrive.

Over 22,500 new plants have been introduced, along with 86 new trees to complement those already on the site. With no raised planters across the gardens, adapting the planting required close collaboration between the landscape architects, structural engineers, and soil specialists, ensuring even loading across the multi-level structure. The renewed planting design draws inspiration from the original design vision for the gardens; to be informal, elaborate, romantic, overflowing, and tumbling. Much of the existing hardscaping has been restored, with every original paving element across the garden levels recorded and cataloged, temporarily removed through construction, and then replaced in situ. A deteriorating pond has been replaced in the cloistered Level 2 courtyard with a sculpted contemporary water feature, honoring the original form of the pond, and helping to bring new sensory experience into the space. The revitalized gardens enhance biodiversity and create inclusive, engaging spaces for both occupants and visitors. Winding pathways and new seating areas invite exploration, offering opportunities for relaxation, socialization, and quiet reflection. A widely regarded exemplar of British modernism and commercial horticulture, Plant now begins its new life as a regional hub for growth, providing the right environment for occupants and nature to thrive. Planning approval and listed building consent was obtained by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios who subsequently monitored planning and listed building issues through construction. Twelve Architects completed stages 4-6 of the architectural design, including design variations under the approval of conditions.

Grant Associates designed the landscape to stage 4, and obtained planning approval and listed consent in 2019, before moving to a client monitoring role through construction. Studio Knight Stokoe obtained planning and listed building consent for an amended landscape scheme in 2024, based upon the principles established in the Grant Associates design, and completed the amended detailed design. Hugo Denee, co-founder of Longstock Capital said; 'The project team has captured the original spirit of Plant and delivered an outstanding refurbishment. Plant is a unique building that we are all immensely proud of, and will serve the region for many more years to come. The building is now a perfect example of what occupiers require in terms of design aesthetic, environmental credentials, and amenities and the proof is in how well it has been received by the leasing market.' Martin Knight, Director at Studio Knight Stokoe said; 'Plant in Basingstoke is redefining what a workspace can be. By reimagining this nationally significant building and its gardens, Studio Knight Stokoe has helped to create a transformational exemplar of retrofit and reuse. It's a project that respects the original design vision while meeting modern needs. Here, the connection between people and nature isn't an afterthought - it's at the core of everything. The team has used regenerative and biophilic design principles to create beautiful environments that support wellbeing, in every sense. For those who work and visit here, Plant offers a daily reminder of nature's importance in our lives.

This project goes beyond preserving history or creating office space. It's about shaping a place that positively impacts people and the environment. It's been a pleasure to be part of the team bringing our client's vision to life.' Robert Shannon, Associate Director at Twelve Architects & Masterplanners said; 'Twelve Architects are proud to have played a pivotal role in the transformation of Plant into an incredible, forward-thinking workspace. By preserving its architectural heritage while embracing modern innovations, the team has created an exemplary development that promotes well-being and connections. It's wonderful to see how the refurbishment has enhanced natural light, and spatial flow and brought tenants closer to nature. With sustainability at its core and a pending BREEAM 'Outstanding' certification, Plant sets new standards for the future of office design. It has been a privilege to work with such an outstanding team and a client who is truly passionate about delivering remarkable buildings.' Keith French, Director at Grant Associates, said; 'Our approach in helping to bring this amazing building and series of gardens back to life, has been to honor the original vision of seamlessly blending architecture and landscape. This project provided a unique opportunity to not only preserve the legacy of Peter Foggo and James Russell but also to enhance it for future generations. By prioritizing nature, wellbeing, and sustainability, as a team we've created an environment that reflects the changing needs of the modern workplace while staying true to the building and garden's pioneering spirit.'

Ian Taylor, Partner at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, said; "I am immensely proud of the role Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has played in extending the life of this seminal building designed over 50 years ago by Peter Foggo's group 2 at Arup Associates (with whom I worked in the 1980s). The building design's prescience in creating contact with, and access to, nature within all the office spaces on all levels created a legacy that even now appears forward-thinking. Our work focused on preserving the unique character of Foggo's original design while creating a framework that balances function with environmental responsibility. Plant now stands as a benchmark for retrofitting and regeneration, a space where people and nature thrive in harmony, embodying the values we strive for in every project."