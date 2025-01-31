Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design

Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Image 2 of 30Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, WoodSous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Wood, LightingSous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, GlassSous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
France
  • Architects: KIDA Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexis Pichot
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Burin Penet, Byosis, Dutour, Fermacell, Isover, MARAZZI, Saint-Astier
  • Lead Team: Francesco Loconte
  • Design Team: KIDA Architecture & Design
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Image 2 of 30
© Alexis Pichot

Text description provided by the architects. Sous les ailes is a bioclimatic house nestled at the edge of the Fontainebleau forest, in the painters' village of Barbizon, just an hour from Paris. A stone outbuilding occupies the northeast corner of this nearly 2000 m² plot, while two concrete extensions currently adjoin the building. To the south, the characteristic rocks of the Fontainebleau forest unfold under the shade of tall oak trees.

Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Alexis Pichot
Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Image 29 of 30
Exploded Axonometry
Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Door
© Alexis Pichot

The owners dream of generously glazed spaces, in harmony with the surroundings, opening up to the surrounding nature. They desire spaces bathed in light while remaining discreet and blending seamlessly into the calm and preserved environment around them. Their vision goes beyond aesthetics: they wish for an environmentally friendly house, self-sufficient in terms of energy and water, to create a sustainable living space in perfect symbiosis with its environment.

Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Wood, Lighting
© Alexis Pichot

The two extensions are demolished, revealing and enhancing the stone of the original building. The height of the original building's gutter determines the height limit for the new constructions. A first volume, built with a mixed structure of wood and hemp-lime blocks, houses the living areas. It stretches parallel to the northern boundary of the plot. The entrance, running alongside the stone of the existing house, opens directly onto the garden, while the structure remains discreet thanks to its transparency. This volume, generous in height, is divided into three sections by functional blocks, separating the entrance, the living room, and the kitchen/dining area.

Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Alexis Pichot
Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Image 30 of 30
Plan and Elevation
Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Glass
© Alexis Pichot

On the south side, the facade is largely glazed and protected by a cantilevered roof designed to limit summer sunlight. On the north side, small openings create a sense of cross-views. The volume dedicated to the sleeping areas is designed with essential simplicity. Built entirely of hemp-lime, it blends discreetly under the "wings" of the main volume, extending towards the rocks where it finds shelter. The master bedroom, intimate and soothing, is nestled in the undergrowth, offering a true haven of peace in harmony with the surrounding nature.

Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop
© Alexis Pichot

To the north, in the less prestigious part of the plot, the garage and workshop are located, away from the heart of the house but perfectly integrated into the landscape, forming a harmonious complement. In the existing house, fully insulated with bio-sourced materials such as sprayed hempcrete for the walls and wood wool for the roof, there is a bathroom, a laundry room, and a guest room. Two rainwater harvesting tanks and a treatment system ensure water self-sufficiency. The solar heating system, combined with a backup wood stove with a boiler, provides gentle thermal comfort in winter. Canadian wells and decentralized dual-flow ventilation ensure natural ventilation.

Sous les Ailes Bioclamatic House / KIDA Architecture & Design - Image 6 of 30
© Alexis Pichot

