Darlington Public School / fjcstudio

Design Director: Richard Francis-Jones

Managing Principal: Elizabeth Carpenter

Associate: Jason Searl

Senior Designer: Brooke Mathews

Designer: Prachi Chauhan, Chad Dao, Margaret Metchev, Max Jefferys, Ileana Lanfranco, Alicia McCarthy, Myrrhine Fabricius

Associate, Landscape Architect: Richard Tripolone

Senior Landscape Architect: Mona Mengpa Zhang

Landscape Architect: fjclandscape

Landscape Designer: Jen Brandwood, Maria Martinez

Senior Interior Designer: Marika Haromo

Interior Designer: Thevaki Sivasubramaniam, Kathryn Aldover

Town Planning: Ethos Urban

Civil, Structure: Meinhardt - Bonacci

Mechanical: Umow Lai

Hydraulic: WSP / Jones & Jones

Electrical: Keerfoot

Fire Engineering: Warren Smith & Partners

Esd / Greenstar: Integral Group

Heritage, Aboriginal Consultant: GML Heritage

Accoustic: Acoustic Logic / Pulse Acoustic

Traffic: TTPA

Accessibility: Phillip Chun

Building Surveyor: CMS Surveyors

Educational Consultant: New Learning Environments

Visual Impact: Ethos Urban

Waste Consultant: JBSG

Kitchen Consultant: Mac Group

Bca, Pca, And Cc: Phillip Chun

Planning: Ethos Urban

Quantity Surveyor: Donald Cant Watts Corke

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Darlington Public School is a community school located in a thriving inner-city suburb of Sydney, with strong connections to Aboriginal people. The school serves as a model for innovative educational spaces, emphasizing the integration of First Nations culture and sustainability. Designed in collaboration with educational consultants, New Learning Environments, the school features adaptable learning hubs that foster collaboration and inclusivity. These spaces support active, quiet, and outdoor learning, creating a safe and inviting atmosphere that maximizes natural light and ventilation. The design incorporates perforated screens that reflect the local casuarina trees, further connecting the school to its natural surroundings.

Central to the school's design is the concept of Connecting with the Country, developed through extensive consultation with First Nations Elders, artists, and the Aboriginal Art Group. This collaboration resulted in the inclusion of Indigenous plants, art, and storytelling throughout the campus. QR codes link students and visitors to the stories of the land and plants, transforming the school into a living classroom where culture and environment are intertwined. This thoughtful integration of cultural values makes the school a powerful example of place-based learning.

The outdoor learning terraces and garden play areas promote openness and a connection to nature, echoing traditional learning environments found in cultural practices. Murals from the original school, painted by Blak Douglas (Adam Hill), were recreated in the new facility, ensuring a continuity of culture. Additionally, totems designed by Uncle Neil (Thorne) are incorporated into the design, linking the classrooms to cultural narratives and enhancing the educational experience.

Darlington Public School's commitment to sustainability is evident through initiatives like rainwater harvesting, natural ventilation, and energy-efficient systems. The design also features sawtooth roofs angled to capture sunlight, high-level glazing for indirect daylight, and protective curved screens for filtered light. The school's emphasis on blending educational, cultural, and environmental values highlights its role as a community hub that celebrates both its local landscape and its deep connections to Aboriginal heritage.