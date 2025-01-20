Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Australia
  5. Darlington Public School / fjcstudio

Darlington Public School / fjcstudio

Save

Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 2 of 32Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 3 of 32Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Interior PhotographyDarlington Public School / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingDarlington Public School / fjcstudio - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: fjcstudio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EQUITONE, Brickworks
  • Lead Architect: Richard Francis-Jones
  • Design Director: Richard Francis-Jones
  • Managing Principal: Elizabeth Carpenter
  • Associate: Jason Searl
  • Senior Designer: Brooke Mathews
  • Designer: Prachi Chauhan, Chad Dao, Margaret Metchev, Max Jefferys, Ileana Lanfranco, Alicia McCarthy, Myrrhine Fabricius
  • Associate, Landscape Architect: Richard Tripolone
  • Senior Landscape Architect: Mona Mengpa Zhang
  • Landscape Architect: fjclandscape
  • Landscape Designer: Jen Brandwood, Maria Martinez
  • Senior Interior Designer: Marika Haromo
  • Interior Designer: Thevaki Sivasubramaniam, Kathryn Aldover
  • Town Planning: Ethos Urban
  • Civil, Structure: Meinhardt - Bonacci
  • Mechanical: Umow Lai
  • Hydraulic: WSP / Jones & Jones
  • Electrical: Keerfoot
  • Fire Engineering: Warren Smith & Partners
  • Esd / Greenstar: Integral Group
  • Heritage, Aboriginal Consultant: GML Heritage
  • Accoustic: Acoustic Logic / Pulse Acoustic
  • Traffic: TTPA
  • Accessibility: Phillip Chun
  • Building Surveyor: CMS Surveyors
  • Educational Consultant: New Learning Environments
  • Visual Impact: Ethos Urban
  • Waste Consultant: JBSG
  • Kitchen Consultant: Mac Group
  • Bca, Pca, And Cc: Phillip Chun
  • Planning: Ethos Urban
  • Quantity Surveyor: Donald Cant Watts Corke
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 6 of 32
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell

Text description provided by the architects. Darlington Public School is a community school located in a thriving inner-city suburb of Sydney, with strong connections to Aboriginal people. The school serves as a model for innovative educational spaces, emphasizing the integration of First Nations culture and sustainability. Designed in collaboration with educational consultants, New Learning Environments, the school features adaptable learning hubs that foster collaboration and inclusivity. These spaces support active, quiet, and outdoor learning, creating a safe and inviting atmosphere that maximizes natural light and ventilation. The design incorporates perforated screens that reflect the local casuarina trees, further connecting the school to its natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 2 of 32
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell

Central to the school's design is the concept of Connecting with the Country, developed through extensive consultation with First Nations Elders, artists, and the Aboriginal Art Group. This collaboration resulted in the inclusion of Indigenous plants, art, and storytelling throughout the campus. QR codes link students and visitors to the stories of the land and plants, transforming the school into a living classroom where culture and environment are intertwined. This thoughtful integration of cultural values makes the school a powerful example of place-based learning.

Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 7 of 32
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell
Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 28 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 10 of 32
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell

The outdoor learning terraces and garden play areas promote openness and a connection to nature, echoing traditional learning environments found in cultural practices. Murals from the original school, painted by Blak Douglas (Adam Hill), were recreated in the new facility, ensuring a continuity of culture. Additionally, totems designed by Uncle Neil (Thorne) are incorporated into the design, linking the classrooms to cultural narratives and enhancing the educational experience.

Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Interior Photography
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell
Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 32 of 32
Elevation (East)
Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Interior Photography
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell
Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Image 15 of 32
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell

Darlington Public School's commitment to sustainability is evident through initiatives like rainwater harvesting, natural ventilation, and energy-efficient systems. The design also features sawtooth roofs angled to capture sunlight, high-level glazing for indirect daylight, and protective curved screens for filtered light. The school's emphasis on blending educational, cultural, and environmental values highlights its role as a community hub that celebrates both its local landscape and its deep connections to Aboriginal heritage.

Save this picture!
Darlington Public School / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Brett Boardman / Anthony Fretwell

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sydney, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
fjcstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
Cite: "Darlington Public School / fjcstudio" 20 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025844/darlington-public-school-fjcstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags