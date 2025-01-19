Parental Shed / Vector Plinth

+ 41

Design Team: Muhammad Jabed Iqbal Rupam, Mohammad Faisal Sabri & Akramul Hossien Bappy

Construction Firm: IBeam Construction Limited

Structural & Plumbing Engineer: Md. Asif Iqbal & Pratim Bhuiyan

Project Co Ordinator: Akramul Hossien Bappy

Site Supervisor: Vikram Aditya Tonmoy & Ariful Islam

Landscape & Lighting Design: Vector Plinth

Documentation And Illustration: Mouna Noor Al-Fatimy

Manufactures: BSRM, Fresh Cement, Ruby Cement, Mirpur Ceramics, KAI Aluminum

City: Chittagong

Country: Bangladesh

Text description provided by the architects. The Cantonment area in Chattogram is known as a serene environment wrapped with greeneries all around the institute's ground. Chattogram Cantonment Public College situated in DOHS - was established in 1978, and is administrated by the Bangladesh Army.

The primary focus of this project was to create an experiential space for parents while they wait, making this small shed a comfortable and welcoming environment. At the outset, the project's architects aimed to create a unique design that would add a touch of exclusivity to a relatively compact area. The pentagonal geometrical shape of the structure serves as a vessel for an artistic flow for the users.

A 2000 sq. ft. area with an 1100 sq. ft. built area has full-height inclined curtain walls and sloped ceilings, creating a spacious illusion. The main objective of this project is to ensure that it is functional and efficient. The decision to use full-height curtain glass walls was mainly to bring the surrounding green landscape into the interior spaces. The angled curtain glasses also serve as protection against direct sunlight and heat.

The entire building is supported by a frame structure system. No internal columns were used in this project. Using ceramic roof tiles was an effective solution for reducing the amount of heat that enters the structure. The building was divided with sleek roof-high glasses, which allowed the natural sunlight to flood in effortlessly. It's a perfect solution for users to bask in the luminance of the sun while enjoying the comfort of an indoor space.

With the transparency of the space, the architects have successfully created connection and communication between the indoors and outdoors, nature and man-made structures, light and darkness, and shades and shadows, which adds a unique ambiance to the building. The greeneries, resting areas, and height variations of the landscape create a diversity of spaces to encourage users to enjoy nature and engage in discussions.

The seating arrangement has been thoughtfully organized to create a spacious and easy-to-circulate environment for the students and their parents. As a result, everyone can move around the space with ease, without any obstructions or obstacles in their way.