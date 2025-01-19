Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Parental Shed / Vector Plinth

Parental Shed / Vector Plinth

Save

Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 2 of 46Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior PhotographyParental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 16 of 46Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior Photography, GardenParental Shed / Vector Plinth - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Chittagong, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Vector Plinth
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Asif Salman
  • Design Team: Muhammad Jabed Iqbal Rupam, Mohammad Faisal Sabri & Akramul Hossien Bappy
  • Construction Firm: IBeam Construction Limited
  • Structural & Plumbing Engineer: Md. Asif Iqbal & Pratim Bhuiyan
  • Project Co Ordinator: Akramul Hossien Bappy
  • Site Supervisor: Vikram Aditya Tonmoy & Ariful Islam
  • Landscape & Lighting Design: Vector Plinth
  • Documentation And Illustration: Mouna Noor Al-Fatimy
  • Manufactures: BSRM, Fresh Cement, Ruby Cement, Mirpur Ceramics, KAI Aluminum
  • City: Chittagong
  • Country: Bangladesh
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior Photography
© Asif Salman

Text description provided by the architects. The Cantonment area in Chattogram is known as a serene environment wrapped with greeneries all around the institute's ground. Chattogram Cantonment Public College situated in DOHS - was established in 1978, and is administrated by the Bangladesh Army. 

Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior Photography
© Asif Salman

The primary focus of this project was to create an experiential space for parents while they wait, making this small shed a comfortable and welcoming environment. At the outset, the project's architects aimed to create a unique design that would add a touch of exclusivity to a relatively compact area. The pentagonal geometrical shape of the structure serves as a vessel for an artistic flow for the users. 

Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam
© Asif Salman
Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 39 of 46
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 43 of 46
Section
Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Interior Photography, Glass, Beam
© Asif Salman

A 2000 sq. ft. area with an 1100 sq. ft. built area has full-height inclined curtain walls and sloped ceilings, creating a spacious illusion. The main objective of this project is to ensure that it is functional and efficient. The decision to use full-height curtain glass walls was mainly to bring the surrounding green landscape into the interior spaces. The angled curtain glasses also serve as protection against direct sunlight and heat.

Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 12 of 46
© Asif Salman
Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 44 of 46
Isometric Material Explotion
Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Asif Salman

The entire building is supported by a frame structure system. No internal columns were used in this project. Using ceramic roof tiles was an effective solution for reducing the amount of heat that enters the structure. The building was divided with sleek roof-high glasses, which allowed the natural sunlight to flood in effortlessly. It's a perfect solution for users to bask in the luminance of the sun while enjoying the comfort of an indoor space.

Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior Photography
© Asif Salman

With the transparency of the space, the architects have successfully created connection and communication between the indoors and outdoors, nature and man-made structures, light and darkness, and shades and shadows, which adds a unique ambiance to the building. The greeneries, resting areas, and height variations of the landscape create a diversity of spaces to encourage users to enjoy nature and engage in discussions.

Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Asif Salman

The seating arrangement has been thoughtfully organized to create a spacious and easy-to-circulate environment for the students and their parents. As a result, everyone can move around the space with ease, without any obstructions or obstacles in their way.

Save this picture!
Parental Shed / Vector Plinth - Image 36 of 46
© Asif Salman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chittagong, Bangladesh

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vector Plinth
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureBangladesh
Cite: "Parental Shed / Vector Plinth" 19 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025840/parental-shed-vector-plinth> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags