Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Richter architectes et associés have completed a school complex in the most recent area of Mitry-Mory. It's located on an orthogonal and regular urban grid that stretches from Tremblay all the way to the plain that separates Mitry-le-Neuf from Mitry-Bourg.

The program joins a nursery school, a leisure center, and a school lunchroom for the nursery and primary school classes. The project is an answer to the necessary distancing of children from the public space and recalls teachers' attachment to generous volumes and to opening the classrooms of the former school. The ensemble is designed as a small village at the heart of which is a double courtyard out of sight and protected from the noise of the city.

The distribution of technical networks allows for avoiding reliance on false ceilings. As a result, it was possible to organize surprising volumes under the roof, which is part of the development of an open spatiality on the exterior and the sky.

Vegetation is planted in strategic places, including little touches, to present to each room with a direct view of greenery, either onto a patio or a small garden. The strong presence of wood accentuates the blending of interior and exterior to provide children with a continuous landscape in perpetual movement.