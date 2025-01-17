Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects

Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects

Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 2 of 19Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 3 of 19Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, WoodNursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, Dining roomNursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects

Mitry-Mory, France
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Richter architectes et associés have completed a school complex in the most recent area of Mitry-Mory. It's located on an orthogonal and regular urban grid that stretches from Tremblay all the way to the plain that separates Mitry-le-Neuf from Mitry-Bourg.

Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 3 of 19
© Luc Boegly
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 7 of 19
© Luc Boegly
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 18 of 19
Plan
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Luc Boegly

The program joins a nursery school, a leisure center, and a school lunchroom for the nursery and primary school classes. The project is an answer to the necessary distancing of children from the public space and recalls teachers' attachment to generous volumes and to opening the classrooms of the former school. The ensemble is designed as a small village at the heart of which is a double courtyard out of sight and protected from the noise of the city.

Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Luc Boegly
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Luc Boegly

The distribution of technical networks allows for avoiding reliance on false ceilings. As a result, it was possible to organize surprising volumes under the roof, which is part of the development of an open spatiality on the exterior and the sky.

Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Luc Boegly
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Image 19 of 19
Section
Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Luc Boegly

Vegetation is planted in strategic places, including little touches, to present to each room with a direct view of greenery, either onto a patio or a small garden. The strong presence of wood accentuates the blending of interior and exterior to provide children with a continuous landscape in perpetual movement.

Nursery School and Elsa Triolet Center / Richter Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Luc Boegly

Address:Mitry-Mory, France

Richter Architects
