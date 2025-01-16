Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Kenya
  5. Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects

Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects

Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 2 of 20Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, WoodNairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, LightingNairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 5 of 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Nairobi, Kenya
  • Design Team: Jaime Velasco Perez, Kelvin N'dungu, Esther Karanja, Nicholas Simwichi, Linda Muriuki
  • Structural & Civil Engineering: JK Africa
  • City: Nairobi
  • Country: Kenya
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 2 of 20
© Javier Callejas

A Village for Kids Hidden in the Woods - The project was commissioned by a Waldorf school in Nairobi, an institution deeply connected to nature and grounded in Anthroposophy. The buildings needed to be constructed quickly, cost-effectively (achieving a cost of 250$/m²), and with a temporary lifespan, as the plot lease is set to expire in 10 years.

Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Javier Callejas
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 18 of 20
Masterplan
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 9 of 20
© Javier Callejas
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Javier Callejas

The concept was to create a small village for children nestled within the woods, preserving the old house on-site to accommodate additional classrooms and services. The land was a forest rich with native tree species, and the goal was to integrate the school harmoniously into the natural environment. To achieve this, classrooms were designed as a dispersed town, strategically placed in clearings within the forest. The classrooms have soft and organic shapes, with a spiral configuration, inspired by the maasai manyatas and other Kenyan vernacular architectures.

Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Javier Callejas
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 16 of 20
Floor Plan
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Javier Callejas

The design aimed to foster a deep connection between students and nature. To enhance this bond, we introduced "living walls." Considering the project's ephemeral nature, the walls were constructed by filling the space between two polycarbonate sheets with leftover soil from excavations and a second layer of forest leaves. This innovative technique met the client's need for speed and cost-efficiency while offering a unique aesthetic. The polycarbonate's transparency reveals the dynamic life within the walls—ants, bugs, plants, roots—and reflects natural light and colors into the classrooms. These evolving living walls transform the classrooms into vibrant, active environments, encouraging students to observe biodiversity up close.

Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 8 of 20
© Javier Callejas
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 17 of 20
Diagram
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 20 of 20
Section
Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 13 of 20
© Javier Callejas

The construction system was designed to be adaptable and collaborative, involving children, parents, and teachers. Wherever possible, materials from dismantled classrooms were recycled: wooden floors and walls became parapets, roof tiles were repurposed as path boundaries, and more. This approach combined creativity, sustainability, and community involvement to create a truly unique learning space.

Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects - Image 12 of 20
© Javier Callejas

Project location

Address:Nairobi, Kenya

Urko Sanchez Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsKenya
Cite: "Nairobi Waldorf School / Urko Sanchez Architects" 16 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025737/nairobi-waldorf-school-urko-sanchez-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

