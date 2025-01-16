Limestone House / Archer + Braun

+ 51

Size Of House Before Build: 260sqm (303sqm including outbuildings)

Size Of House After Build: 357sqm (384sqm including garage)

Decoration: Umber & Ochre

Kitchen: Kitchens By Coast

City: Edinburgh

Country: United Kingdom

Project summary

Archer + Braun, a London-based architectural practice, recently transformed a ground-floor flat in Edinburgh into a stunning, modern 5-bedroom family residence. Located within a conservation area, the property featured both historical importance and site constraints. Initially unaware of impending historical designation, the homeowners enlisted Archer + Braun to achieve their vision of modern, airy living, balancing contemporary style with the historic fabric of the structure. The architects' sensitivity to local conservation regulations, coupled with their experience on other listed projects in Edinburgh, played a pivotal role in achieving planning approval and meeting the family's design brief.

Project background

The homeowners, a Scottish-English couple with two university-age children, were drawn to Scotland by family ties and their children's educational plans. The couple relied on Archer + Braun's expertise in navigating planning regulations and creating thoughtful, aesthetic architecture. With the property's sudden transition to grade-listed status after purchase, the design team had to work within strict preservation constraints, preserving original features and crafting an extension that would complement rather than overshadow the historical structure.

Design challenges and approach

The existing property posed several design challenges, particularly due to its fragmented layout. The homeowners envisioned a spacious, modern extension with open-plan living areas that seamlessly connected to the garden. However, the current configuration made a straightforward extension difficult. There was no direct way to link the main house with a rear addition, and the property's historic designation restricted alterations to its original structure.

Moreover, the sloping site at the rear required Archer + Braun to address the difference in ground levels creatively. They introduced a series of steps and terraces, partially cantilevering the new structure to create a sensation of hovering above the landscape below.

Archer + Braun's solution demonstrated their sensitivity to both the property's historical character and the clients' modern vision. Drawing on mid-century Californian aesthetics, they designed an extension with floor-to-ceiling glass that invites the surrounding landscape into the space. The glass-walled addition wraps around the rear of the property, offering sweeping garden views and fostering a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.

Design solutions and Grade-listing considerations

To honour the property's historical character, Archer + Braun designed a narrow courtyard to separate the main house from the extension. This "green corridor" not only minimised the extension's physical impact on the original structure but also provided a gentle visual transition between old and new. With its dual-aspect design, one can view both the house's original walls, through the kitchen courtyard windows, as well as the garden. By making the extension visually distinct and physically detached, Archer + Braun preserved the historical integrity of the main structure, carefully aligning with heritage listing regulations.

Aesthetic and materiality

Archer + Braun's design incorporated natural materials and a mid-century aesthetic, which complemented the surrounding landscape. A departure from the prevalent buff sandstone used in many Edinburgh extensions, the architects chose Portland stone, which featured fossil markings that contributed to a weathered, textured look. The extension's warm, silver-toned cladding and subtle metal roofing harmonised with the minimalist yet natural aesthetic of the interiors, creating continuity across the old and new spaces without overshadowing the original structure's character.

Internal reconfiguration and new spaces

The project included the internal reconfiguration of the main house. The architects transformed the old kitchen and former servant's quarters into a cosy snug, and upgraded the existing garage into a two-storey structure with a guest bedroom above. A study and library space bridged the gap between the old and new areas, while the corridor connecting the main entrance with the extension provided a unique architectural transition, punctuated by a gradual descent into the new open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Archer + Braun also reconfigured the master suite, integrating an en-suite bathroom and adding additional bathrooms throughout the property. By focusing on secondary areas, they made design improvements without altering the grand, historical rooms. This thoughtful reconfiguration not only fulfilled the practical needs of the homeowners but also celebrated the original architecture.

Collaboration and remote project management

To ensure the design was executed with precision, Archer + Braun made all essential decisions at the outset, leaving minimal need for on-site adjustments. The interior designer—a close friend of the homeowners—also played a crucial role, selecting finishes, wallpapers, and paint schemes that aligned with the architecture's pared-back aesthetic.

The exterior of the extension, with its distinctive form and stepped terraces, drew inspiration from mid-century architecture, while the interiors took a more contemporary, minimalist approach. This allowed the new spaces to complement rather than compete with the home's original historic features and character.

Summary

The Edinburgh project stands as a testament to Archer + Braun's expertise in adaptive reuse, sensitive design, and managing complex, multi-stakeholder projects across continents. Through creative problem-solving and respect for Scotland's architectural heritage, they turned a challenging grade-listed property into a cohesive, elegant family home that offers modern comfort within a historic setting.