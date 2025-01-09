Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Argentina
  5. Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados)

Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados)

Save

Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, GlassNess + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairNess + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairNess + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairNess + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: OOAA (Oficios Asociados)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  433
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Chango, FV, Idea Iluminacion, Ingeniería gastronómica, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Manuel Nesta, Esteban Rodriguez
  • Partner In Charge: Santiago Vaca Guzman
  • Team: Nicolas Calivari, Florencia Massa, Pablo Lopez
  • Construction: Oficios Asociados (OOAA)
  • Lighting: Arturo Peruzzotti
  • Program : Restaurantes & Bares
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The project is taking place in the neighborhood of Núñez in Buenos Aires, in a context of changing density and uses that often result in the repurposing of existing buildings. In the case of Ness, we transformed a corner warehouse used as a storage space into a restaurant, bar, and production kitchen.

Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Glass
© Fernando Schapochnik

On the outside, the austere character and simple volume formed by nine-meter-high walls were maintained, with some small openings on the upper floor and three shutters on the ground floor that served as access to different sectors of the warehouse.

Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Image 33 of 37
Longitudinal Section

Inside, the load-bearing walls that subdivided the ground floor were replaced with metal beams and columns, allowing for the space to be opened up and reorganized around the new service core, and through a system of metal carpentry, different usage forms were configured, redefining the relationship of these new spaces with the public.

Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Fernando Schapochnik

In the large triple-height room, a series of elements are key to providing character and scale: the cooking island and its exhausts, the freight lift, the olive tree, and the zenithal light coming from the skylights, which, with their movement and color variation, contribute different scenes while establishing a particular relationship with the outside.

Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Fernando Schapochnik

The design of the furniture and smaller-scale objects has a strong functional character while also aiming to contribute to the whole with their details and materiality, as if they were the smallest pieces of a larger system that gains dimension in the relationship and collaboration of the different mentioned elements.

Save this picture!
Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados) - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop, Glass, Chair
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OOAA (Oficios Asociados)
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantArgentina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantArgentina
Cite: "Ness + N3ss Restaurant / OOAA (Oficios Asociados)" [Ness + N3ss / OOAA (Oficios Asociados)] 09 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025489/ness-plus-n3ss-restaurant-ooaa-oficios-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags