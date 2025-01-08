Hibi Hitoawa Brewery / Hidenori Tsuboi Architects

+ 10

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Beneath the elevated tracks of JR Fukushima Station in Osaka lies "Hibi-Hitoawa Brewery". The surrounding area is filled with numerous eateries, and the underpass, named Fukumaru Street 57, comes alive with the outdoor seating set up by these establishments. As part of their new business venture, the JR West Group launched a craft beer business in 2022, planning the opening of a brewery with an adjoining taproom.

Driven by the client's desire to create products and opportunities that offer a sense of escapism through craft beer, the brewery aims to contribute to the vibrancy of the town and foster coexistence with the local community. The wide façade that faces the street, is designed to embody the brewery's approach to the town. It plans to establish a counter directly facing the street, boldly opening up to the community.

In light of the various conditions and constraints of construction, including the fact that it is under an overpass, efforts were made to organize and arrange the design and layout with minimal intervention. The design elements include the colorful designs depicted on the craft beer cans and bottles, which are considered part of the composition. Accordingly, subtle touches of color are added to various parts of the interior to complement these designs.

In the layout, spaces, and gaps were intentionally left to create an open and inviting atmosphere, encouraging patrons to enjoy themselves freely and lively, much like an Irish pub, rather than just sitting quietly to drink beer. The wide-open façade allows the bustle of the interior to spill out into the street, while also welcoming the vibrancy of the street into the brewery, seamlessly connecting it with the community. This design aims to make the brewery a pioneering presence on the new Fukumaru Street.