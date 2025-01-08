Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects

Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyRefurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair, BalconyRefurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Exterior PhotographyRefurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Interior Photography, BalconyRefurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Dorms
Nantes, France
  • Architects: Guinée et Potin Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stéphane Chalmeau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alucobond, Kline
  • Lead Architects: Anne-Flore Guinée, Hervé Potin, Maria Calvo
  • Structure: ESTB
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Image 13 of 25
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the extension to the university campus proposes an "articulation" following a simple, clear geometry, linking the various fragmented entities. This articulation clings to the existing buildings and connects the two existing and preserved buildings, stretching out from the entrance forecourt/hall. Its layout and geometry make it easy to structure the boundaries between the "urban" front and the "landscaped" rear. In keeping with this idea, it is the whole of the building that naturally shapes the exterior spaces.

Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Balcony
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair, Balcony
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Image 21 of 25
Plan
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Stéphane Chalmeau

The building envelops and structures. Thus, planted areas are no longer residual spaces cohabiting with dull, closed facades, but with a chromatic vis-à-vis organized by strong transparencies and a graphic requalification of existing facades. The existing façades, in the "hard French" style of modernist architecture by André Guillou and Pierre Doucet architects, retain their original checkerboard, "honeycomb" appearance in favor of more generous, higher-quality joinery elements, and reinforced insulation to meet thermal performance targets.

Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Image 11 of 25
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Image 24 of 25
Detail 02
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Image 14 of 25
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Image 23 of 25
Axo 02

In this way, the simplicity of this articulation enhances the renovated existing building to create a unified, homogeneous whole. In addition, the new green and grey tones of these elements qualitatively reveal the historical and landscape singularities of this site, dotted with gardens, despite the urbanization of the nearby city center. Opening up to the imagination, this architectural composition offers a graphic and singular potential. 

Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Stéphane Chalmeau

This formal intention, in addition to its impact, symbolically crystallizes the Cité Universitaire's restructuring and renovation program and composes the generous image of a real estate complex on the scale of the district.

Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, Concrete, Balcony
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Project location

Address:Nantes, France

Guinée et Potin Architects
Materials

GlassConcrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Refurbishment of a Student Residence in Nantes / Guinée et Potin Architects" 08 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025393/refurbishment-of-a-student-residence-in-nantes-guinee-et-potin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

