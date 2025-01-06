Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Forest Gate House / LSD Architects

Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, PatioForest Gate House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairForest Gate House / LSD Architects - Image 4 of 22Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, WoodForest Gate House / LSD Architects - More Images+ 17

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
United Kingdom
  Architects: LSD Architects
  Area: 30
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Peter Molloy, Luka Anic
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: bricoflor
© Peter Molloy
© Peter Molloy

Text description provided by the architects. This re-imagined Victorian home in Forest Gate revitalises a traditional terraced property, creating a space tailored for simple living and entertaining. With an emphasis on tactile natural materials, playful accents, and expansive openings, this home elegantly bridges the indoors and outdoors, creating a space that feels both intimate and open. The clients, whose previous home lacked natural light, sought to make the most of their new south-facing garden by bringing sunlight into the interiors and opening the new extension as much as possible toward the outdoors. Large sliding windows, a pivot door, and full-length roof lights flood the space with light, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere.

© Peter Molloy
© Peter Molloy
Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Image 19 of 22
Ground Floor Plans
Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Image 4 of 22
© Peter Molloy

Playful design elements — such as the retained, slightly askew old joists above the kitchen, unique cork flooring, and bold pink steelwork — add character and capture the homeowners' vision. Tall skirting boards and occasional vertical surfaces in cork give the impression of the walls sinking into the warm cork floor, enhancing the cosy, inviting atmosphere. A bespoke timber window bench serves as a versatile in-between space, ideal for writing or enjoying the view in winter, and becomes a shared indoor-outdoor dining spot in warmer months. The clients' brief emphasised the importance of entertaining and casual seating options, with the bench offering a welcoming setting for gatherings.

© Peter Molloy
© Peter Molloy
Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Image 21 of 22
Sections
Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Peter Molloy

Outside, large terrazzo-effect tiles on the patio complement the pink façade and green garden pebbles, blending the clients' favourite colours to extend the playful interior palette outdoors. The cork table and chairs are a nod to the cork flooring featured throughout the interior. "We wanted a home that's lively and practical— a space that feels welcoming, modern, and truly ours," shared the homeowners. "Each detail reflects our style, making it a home we love to spend time in."

Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Image 15 of 22
© Luka Anic
Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Peter Molloy

The clients, passionate about reuse and sustainability, took a hands-on approach by crafting their own flower planters and shelves. These add a personal charm and reflect their commitment to creating a home that honours eco-friendly values and resourcefulness. This project highlights how careful design, active client involvement, budget-conscious decisions and thoughtful material selection can breathe new life into historic properties, crafting spaces that are both functional and deeply reflective of the occupants' lifestyle.

Forest Gate House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Concrete, Patio
© Peter Molloy

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 83 Thorpe Rd, London, United Kingdom

LSD Architects
