World
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, GlassTokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 3 of 28Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, WoodTokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, DeckTokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Toshima City, Japan
  • Design Team: Hideto Koshiishi, Yoshiki Nishio, Hokuto Asada, Kentaro Oide, Saika Takimura
  • Structural Engineers: Takahiro Nakajima, Masayoshi Takazawa
  • Mep Engineers: Masanori Nemoto, Nobuhiro Kowada, Yumiko Watanabe, Syotaro Minagawa
  • Landscape Designers: Takefumi Yamashita, Syuichiro Hayashi
  • Client: Tokyo International University
  • City: Toshima City
  • Country: Japan
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Glass
© Creative Eyes
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Creative Eyes

Floating above the Park: A Stage-Like Campus Where Students Play the Leading Roles - The project involves the construction of a new campus for Tokyo International University on the site of the former Tokyo Mint Bureau in Toshima Ward. The project site is situated in Ikebukuro, known as Theater City, which has a vision of becoming an international art and culture city. It is located on the boundary between the city center, including Sunshine City, and the low-rise residential area to the south. With the idea of preserving the academic ambiance unique to the university campus and bringing in the lush, open atmosphere of the adjacent disaster prevention park (IKE·SUNPARK), we created a campus featuring a stage-like design with the second floor as the students' base.

Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 3 of 28
© Creative Eyes
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 27 of 28
Diagram
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 26 of 28
Diagram
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography
© Creative Eyes

The International Deck on the second floor is accessible from all four sides via outdoor staircases, and the volume is designed with a pilotis on the park side, creating a large open plaza within the campus. With the high-rise volume gradually stepping back from the park, the rooftop gardens and a student lounge are provided at the changeover points. The exterior is made of PC panels faced with white granite, giving it a dignified, long-lasting, and beautiful appearance. At the same time, the sharp detailing and the volume composition with a floating feeling create a light impression. The soffit of the low-level eaves is made of custom-made metallic silver-colored aluminum panels, establishing an interplay of the students' reflection and the beautiful shade of trees in the park. Through the manifestation of students' lively interactions and activities in the various places forming this way, the entire campus serves as a stage, producing a special place that generates strong interrelationships with the park and the community.

Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Creative Eyes
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Wood
© Creative Eyes
Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 28 of 28
Diagram

While developments and urbanization processes are progressing in various parts of the world, more and more places are losing their unique atmosphere. Increasingly diversified values are accelerating the loss of the distinctive characteristics of public places. Rather than only providing borderless, homogeneous spaces or spaces bustling with activity that everyone can enjoy casually, we believe that creating places like sanctuaries that evoke a sense of enclosure and reverence, where people can come into contact with the wisdom of their predecessors and then accumulate architecture possessing the power of such extraordinary places, will lead to more vibrant cities in the future.

Tokyo International University Ikebukuro Campus / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 20 of 28
© Creative Eyes

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Toshima City, Japan

TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

