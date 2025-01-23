Looking to Shape Tomorrow’s Cities? Explore UC Berkeley's Transformative Urban Design Track

Save this picture! Student Work ARCH 202. Student: Yibo Lin, Instructors: Davids + Castillo. Image Courtesy of UC Berkeley

Are you considering a career in architecture or environmental design? The College of Environmental Design at UC Berkeley offers immersive summer programs that could help you decide if these creative fields are right for you. Whether you're a professional, undergraduate, or high school student, CED's Summer Programs offer you an invaluable opportunity to explore architecture, urban design, sustainable city planning, and landscape architecture.

Discover Architecture and Design

Architecture and environmental design are not just about creating buildings; they involve crafting spaces that improve the quality of life and address environmental challenges. UC Berkeley's intensive CED Summer Programs are designed to introduce you to these disciplines in an engaging, hands-on way. You will dive deep into the core principles of design in a collaborative, explorative, and experiential learning environment.

DISC: Innovating for Sustainable Cities

In the DISC program (Design + Innovation for Sustainable Cities), designed for current college students, you'll focus on urban innovation. The immersive program integrates studio work, lectures, seminars, digital workshops, and field trips to provide a comprehensive understanding of how to design and plan for resilient and sustainable urban environments. You'll work on real problems and project sites, exploring the intersections of architecture, urban planning, and environmental design. This multidisciplinary approach helps you see how these fields overlap and interact, which is crucial for addressing issues of affordable housing, infrastructure, transportation, social justice, ecology, climate change, technology, and livability to create long-term solutions for cities.

Summer Institutes: Specialized Tracks in Design

UC Berkeley's Summer Institutes offer specialized programs in architecture (InArch), city planning (InCity), and landscape architecture (InLand) for professionals interested in exploring a career in any of these disciplines. These institutes provide you with intensive, studio-based learning experiences that mirror the professional world and give you the opportunity to create a portfolio for an advanced degree or a job application.

InArch: Ideal for those interested in architecture, this program covers the basics of architectural design, theory, and digital design tools. You'll develop foundational skills and produce a portfolio that can be a valuable asset for future academic or professional pursuits.

InCity: This program delves into city planning and design, emphasizing sustainable and equitable urban development. Through collaborative projects and fieldwork, you'll learn how to create livable, inclusive urban spaces.

InLand: Focused on landscape architecture, InLand explores landscape design and planning. You'll engage with ecological principles and learn to create resilient, environmentally sensitive landscapes that serve their surrounding communities.

Studio-Based Learning Environment

CED's Summer Programs' studio-based learning environment encourages collaboration, exploration, and experimentation—key components of the design process. In studio, you'll work alongside peers from diverse backgrounds, share ideas, and receive feedback from experienced instructors and professionals.

Collaboration

Collaboration is at the heart of the CED Summer Programs. Working in teams and guided by experienced instructors, you'll tackle complex design problems, learning to value different perspectives and approaches. This collaborative experience is essential for the real world, where designers and planners often work in multidisciplinary teams.

Exploration

You'll have the chance to explore various facets of architecture and design, from theoretical concepts to practical applications. This exploratory process helps you understand the breadth and depth of the field, allowing you to discover what truly excites you.

Experimentation

You'll be challenged to push boundaries, try new ideas, and learn from both successes and failures. This experiential approach fosters creativity, innovation, continuous learning, and adaptation, essential traits for any designer.

Decide Your Career Path

Participating in UC Berkeley's CED Summer Programs can help you determine if a career in architecture or environmental design is right for you. The hands-on, immersive nature of these programs provides a realistic glimpse into these fields, allowing you to make an informed decision about your future.

For more information and to apply, visit the UC Berkeley College of Environmental Design's Summer Programs website.