Foster & Partners and Norm Architects Announced as Jury Members for the BHW Awards by inHAUS

Save this picture! Project: Mahón Model, from the '111 Casas inHAUS' catalogue. Architect: inHAUS Houses.

Architects from all over the world are invited to participate in the "Best House in the World" competition, a new international contest designed to discover and reward innovative residential architectural designs that have not yet been built and are still in development. The inHAUS brand, with the sponsorship of Geberit, Porcelanosa, Schüco, Joquer and S&P, presents the challenge of industrialized construction for the most daring and creative projects. These are real projects, with actual clients and real plots, designed by architects striving to achieve new standards of excellence and quality in their residential constructions. Dare to challenge the innovative off-site construction system by inHAUS!

A Jury of Global Excellence

The BHW competition jury is made up of internationally distinguished professionals from renowned design and architecture studios. The panel includes Sofie Thorning — Senior Partner at Norm Architects, Tristán López-Chicheri — CEO of L35, Taba Rasti — Senior Partner at Foster + Partners, David Basulto — Founder of Archdaily, the German product designer Sebastian Herkner, and Rubén Navarro — CEO of inHAUS. Their expertise and vision will ensure a forward-thinking and innovative evaluation of the projects.

An Innovative Architecture Contest to Keep an Eye on

"Best House in the World" brings together a prestigious international jury to find the ultimate house—one that blends innovation, functionality, and aesthetic beauty with sustainability and advanced technologies. Architects, designers, and engineers are invited to take part in this exciting international competition, sharing proposals that push the boundaries of modern residential architecture. This is your chance to explore cutting-edge innovation, design excellence, and sustainability in one of the most exciting architecture contests of the year. Don't miss out—be part of something extraordinary!

The "Best House in the World" competition aims to identify and reward residential architectural projects that are currently in the pre-construction phase, standing out for their design, innovation, and sustainability. You can enter the competition if you have a real residential project, with an actual client and plot, in the pre-construction phase—whether at the stage of drafting the execution project or tendering—and with an approximate budget that is advanced enough to demonstrate feasibility.

Registration is free and simple; all you need to do is fill out a form with basic information about the project and the professional involved before 31st May 2025.

Exclusive Prizes Await

The "Best House in the World" competition offers significant prizes to recognize and reward excellence in architectural design and innovation. In addition to global exposure and visibility, a monetary contribution will be awarded in two phases: one part directly associated with the prize and another part if the project is ultimately built using the industrialized construction system of Casas inHAUS.

The competition distributes prizes in three categories based on the size of the designed house:

XL SIZE for projects over 1,000 m². Prize of €60,600

L SIZE for projects between 500 m² and 1,000 m². Prize of €30,300

M SIZE for projects up to 500 m². Prize of €20,200

Participation is Easy With a Project That is Still In Development

Participation is free and very simple; there is no need to prepare any panel. The studio can register by directly attaching the materials available at the time, with the essential requirement of having an approximate budget for the execution of the house. Registrations are open until May 31, 2025.

The BHW Contest is ready to bring your project to life. Discover more about the competition on inHAUS's official website.