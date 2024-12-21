Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  4. United States
  Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office

Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office

Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting
Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, Table, Shelving
Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed
Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
San Francisco, United States
  • Architects: Obata Noblin Office
  Area:  10750 ft²
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Bruce Damonte
  • Lead Architects: Max Obata, Tyler Noblin
Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. A 10,750 SF open-format warehouse is transformed into a hybrid work and party space by Obata Noblin Office (ONO). Situated within a historic district in the Bay Area amongst a mix of industrial and residential buildings, the 1970s era warehouse is flanked by townhouses and maintains a mysterious presence with a nondescript corrugated metal façade. Within the edifice, an enclosed building is pushed to one end of the open warehouse, which once served as the offices of a modular home company. The redesign of this 2,000 SF volume focuses on accentuating the contrasts between rough, industrial elements and beautiful, natural materials, colors, textures, and thoughtful detailing. ONO showcases the exposed conduit, pipes, vents, and plywood that are practical to the original functions of the space. 

Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, Table, Shelving
© Bruce Damonte

The project emphasizes thresholds and contrasts between spaces to create moments of delight as it also supports multifunctional requirements. It embraces the clients' many needs by highlighting the differences in functions and transitions between rooms. The upstairs office serves as a typical warehouse mezzanine, offering a vantage point over the space. A new, sculptural coral-painted plywood stair connects the warehouse and office to form a monumental, monolithic approach to circulation. Each room is flexible to serve a multitude of activities. The "work" functions include desks, personalized offices and maker spaces on the lower studio level. The "party" functions involve transforming the daytime space for evening activities, with a program that includes a wide range of events from roller derbies, snug movie theater, bustling marketplace to piano concerts in the large warehouse space. 

Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed
© Bruce Damonte

A surprise design feature of ONO's intervention includes a secret Room of Seclusion, which forms a perfect 12' x 12' square behind an unassuming plywood wall. It features a full surround light and sound system, a custom, room-sized Paulin Paulin Paulin sofa, a minibar, and a retractable projector screen for immersive media experiences. An oculus above alludes to a James Turrell light-changing installation to induce a meditative state while a LED light strip lines the perimeter to emanate a gentle glow. 

Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
© Bruce Damonte

Project location

Address:San Francisco, United States

Obata Noblin Office
"Crane Cove Warehouse / Obata Noblin Office" 21 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

