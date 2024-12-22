De Kikker Community School / Dok Architecten

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The Netherlands' largest coloured solar facade graces De Kikker community school in Amsterdam An icon of sustainability and innovation in Amsterdam. Amsterdam welcomes a new sustainable masterpiece: De Kikker community school, located in Nieuw-West, now features the Netherlands' largest coloured solar facade by Solarix. With 1,444 m² of facade panels in vibrant green and yellow tones, finished with textured glass, De Kikker blends a lively aesthetic with advanced solar energy generation. This innovative facade transforms the school into both a visual landmark and a milestone in sustainable energy solutions. Following an extensive renovation, the school building has been transformed into an iconic example of sustainability and innovation. The custom-designed facade panels by Solarix form the heart of this impressive project. Reinier Bosch, Creative Director & Co-founder of Solarix, explained: "New generations deserve colourful and dynamic examples of sustainability. Let's show our children that a cheerful, colourful solar facade not only enhances schools like De Kikker but also contributes to their future and the planet's."

About the project - The renovation of De Kikker, originally designed by Liesbeth van der Pol of Dok Architecten, was initiated by the Municipality of Amsterdam. During the summer of 2024, the building underwent a complete transformation. The outdated bright green cladding was replaced with customdesigned, colourful Solarix solar panels. The Municipality involved Dok Architecten to ensure the new facade design, including the solar panels, perfectly matched the revitalised building. The result is a striking, colourful facade made of solar panels in varying shades of green and yellow, finished with textured glass. This new exterior provides the building with a vibrant and cheerful appearance, perfectly aligned with the playful character of the two schools, daycare centre, and public health facilities housed there. At the same time, the design maximises solar energy generation. A total of 1,444 m² of facade panels were installed, 160 m² of which are dummy panels. Innovation and safety - The solar PV system at De Kikker uses advanced inverters and optimisers from Huawei. To ensure safety, the solar facade incorporates Rapid Shut Down technology, enabling the panels to be de-energised to zero volts in case of an emergency. This system was developed in consultation with the Amsterdam Fire Brigade. The Huawei inverters comply with the new international IEC 63027:2023 standard for arc fault detection, a critical safety feature that prevents fires caused by arc faults. The arc fault detection system, combined with optimisers, was rigorously tested by TNO. This makes De Kikker not only a sustainable but also a safe example project, especially since it involves primary schools. During installation, 507 optimisers were fitted to enhance the performance of each Solarix panel. Kuijpers Installatietechniek managed the entire installation process, including a string design accommodating 20 different panel types. Eight 6000W inverters were installed. While roof-mounted south-facing panels typically yield higher energy output, De Kikker's façade installation generates over 170 kWh of energy on a sunny day—enough to power approximately 22 households.

Sustainability and collaboration - For the facade renovation, the Municipality of Amsterdam partnered with Dok Architecten, Kernbouw (main contractor), Kuijpers (PV installation), and Solarix (panel design and development). The focus on sustainable development underscores a commitment to building a better future for the next generations. Staircase artwork As part of the renovation, local residents, students, and artist Robin de Kruiff collaborated on a colourful artwork for the school's outdoor staircase. The piece symbolises teamwork and shared responsibility, aiming to inspire everyone to enjoy and maintain it. Festive opening and community event on 22 November On Friday, 22 November, the transformation of De Kikker and the adjacent square will be celebrated with a festive opening. The event will include the unveiling of the new family centre, FC De Kikker, and the staircase artwork. The neighbourhood celebration will bring together schools, local residents, and all involved parties to honour the sustainable transformation of De Kikker. Come and be inspired by this iconic project, showcasing how sustainability, safety, and beauty can go hand in hand.