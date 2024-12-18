Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects

Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects

Save

Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairLaurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairLaurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorLaurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Concrete, HandrailLaurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Design: Joseph Mills
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Private House
  • City: London
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Stairs, Concrete, Handrail
© Martin Morrell

Text description provided by the architects. The extension and renovation was designed to make the most of the views of garden and the owner's art collection. Large format arched windows were used to reflect the existing arched windows on the street-facing elevation. All the bricks for the extension are reclaimed London Stock Bricks with a lime mortar to tie in with the existing building.

Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Martin Morrell

Internally, a simple palette of painted plaster walls and solid oak floors give emphasis to views of the garden and bespoke furniture pieces designed and fabricated by Joseph Mills Architects.

Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Martin Morrell
Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Image 20 of 22
Plan - Basement Floor

Soft furnishings, such as a silk rug in the sitting room, were also designed by Joseph Mills. The open plan layout is broken up by sliding glass doors which are left open most of the time.

Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Martin Morrell
Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Martin Morrell

A new stair down to the garden was built using reclaimed bricks, limestone pavers and a black metal handrail carefully set out to penetrate each brick in the center.

Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop
© Martin Morrell

The kitchen and dining room table were designed in house and are made from dark-stained oak

Save this picture!
Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Martin Morrell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Joseph Mills Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects" 18 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024862/laurie-house-joseph-mills-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags