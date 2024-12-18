Laurie House / Joseph Mills Architects

+ 17

Design: Joseph Mills

Program / Use / Building Function: Private House

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. The extension and renovation was designed to make the most of the views of garden and the owner's art collection. Large format arched windows were used to reflect the existing arched windows on the street-facing elevation. All the bricks for the extension are reclaimed London Stock Bricks with a lime mortar to tie in with the existing building.

Internally, a simple palette of painted plaster walls and solid oak floors give emphasis to views of the garden and bespoke furniture pieces designed and fabricated by Joseph Mills Architects.

Soft furnishings, such as a silk rug in the sitting room, were also designed by Joseph Mills. The open plan layout is broken up by sliding glass doors which are left open most of the time.

A new stair down to the garden was built using reclaimed bricks, limestone pavers and a black metal handrail carefully set out to penetrate each brick in the center.

The kitchen and dining room table were designed in house and are made from dark-stained oak