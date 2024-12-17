Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Germany
  5. The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger

The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger

Save

The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Image 2 of 17The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamThe Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, WoodThe Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior PhotographyThe Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Temporary Installations, Educational Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Frankfurt, Germany
  • Design Team: Barkow Leibinger
  • City: Frankfurt
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Image 2 of 17
© Barkow Leibinger

Text description provided by the architects. With "The Frankfurt Prototype", students from the Städelschule and Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences (Frankfurt UAS) have realized a pioneering architectural project in the courtyard of the Senckenberg Research Institute. This temporary structure features an open, multifunctional market hall on the ground floor and flexible living and working spaces on the first floor, designed specifically for students. The building promotes social interaction and a connection to nature, integrating sustainable materials and adaptable spatial concepts. Barkow Leibinger supported the students in the planning and realization and accompanied the implementation of the prototype until completion in autumn 2024.

Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam
© Barkow Leibinger
Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Image 10 of 17
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Wood
© Barkow Leibinger

At the heart of the project is a cost-effective, resource-efficient design that offers high living quality. By using recycled steel and repurposed concrete formwork, the project minimizes its CO₂ footprint. The modular, prefabricated residential units on the upper floor can be flexibly adapted to meet various living needs. The public market hall on the ground floor serves as the city's "living room" and can function as a theater, cinema, exhibition space, and market for sustainable products, addressing the importance of regional food supply. These spaces are further enhanced by the working areas of the "Center for Contemporary Arts Afghanistan (CCAA)," an initiative by Rahraw Omarzad that brings cultural enrichment to the project.

Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior Photography
© Barkow Leibinger
Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Image 12 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior Photography
© Barkow Leibinger

The concept also includes innovative elements for biodiversity and sustainable urban living, exemplified by a "green urban filter." In close collaboration with researchers from the Senckenberg Society, the students developed biodiversity-friendly elements for the building's structure. In addition to Barkow Leibinger, Yara von Lindequist and Rudi Scheuermann (Arup Engineering) as well as Schneider+Schumacher were involved in the realization of the project. The building will be accessible in the courtyard of the Senckenberg Institute until the end of the year and will serve as a lively place for discussion and reflection on the urban future. Afterward, the construction will be reused elsewhere.

Save this picture!
The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Barkow Leibinger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Frankfurt, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Barkow Leibinger
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsEducational ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsEducational ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger" 17 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024712/the-frankfurt-prototype-barkow-leibinger> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Barkow Leibinger

The Frankfurt Prototype / Barkow Leibinger

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags