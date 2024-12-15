Dybkær School / Sweco Architects

+ 4

Lead Team: Peter Kristiansen

Design Team: Sweco Architects

Landscape Architecture: Vega Landskab

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Autens

Interior Design: Kolon

City: Silkeborg

Country: Denmark

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled atop Gødvad Hill, Dybkær School—also known as The School on the Hill—has become a vital community hub in the small Danish town of Gødvad. Awarded School of the Year 2024, it embodies a thoughtful design approach focused on fostering togetherness and bridging education with local life. The school spans three staggered levels where town and nature converge, inviting curiosity and interweaving school life with local recreational activities. At its heart lies a three-story "core space" featuring an internal hill that fosters interaction and connection across age groups and classes. Surrounding the school, a scenic landscape hosts play, learning, and activity zones, tailored for different age levels.

Inspired by its hillside location, the architectural design mirrors the contours of the terrain. The structure rises to a peak and flattens out, creating a welcoming scale for even the youngest students. This "small school within the large one" is designed to nurture both intimate and collective experiences, blending seamlessly with its surroundings while offering versatile spaces for play, learning, leisure, and gatherings.

Dybkær School is intentionally crafted for children and youth. From the moment you enter, the design invites exploration, play, movement, and social connection. Every corner opens to new opportunities, supporting diverse learning styles, communities, and creativity. Practical skills and project-based learning lie at the core of the school's pedagogical vision. Flexible classrooms, collaborative spaces, and zones for creativity and movement reflect input from the students themselves, ensuring the school meets their needs.

The building features durable brick and steel facades, complemented by large glass panels for abundant natural light. Signature red accents unify exterior elements, while solar panels and green roofs underline the school's commitment to sustainability. Dybkær School exemplifies how modern education can integrate into local communities, offering not just a place of learning but a center for inspiration, connection, and growth.