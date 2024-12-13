Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Balcony, CourtyardGustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairGustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Table, ChairGustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairGustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - More Images+ 59

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Paris, France
Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Balcony, Courtyard
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Text description provided by the architects. Gustave-Collection develops office spaces that redefine the art of living at work. Inspired by the codes of luxury hotels, Gustave offers a full selection of high-end services: tea rooms, lounge areas, libraries, gourmet restaurants, bars, terraces, wellness areas… These are exceptional places, whose interiors and dynamic offices are entirely designed by Studio Vincent Eschalier." Designing exceptional settings that open up to endless possibilities" – Gustave Collection

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt
Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Image 11 of 64
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Located in the heart of Paris, one near Place Vendôme, the other a stone's throw from the Opéra, the first two Gustave-Collection workspaces are exceptional places redefining standards for quality of work life. The Collection caters to a discerning clientele for whom luxury isn't dictated or summoned but is naturally felt and lived. Studio Vincent Eschalier designed the entire interior architecture of these locations, as well as the dynamic, custom-made offices. The result reflects its owner: modern, elegant, and bold. Familiar with the world of luxury hotels, this entrepreneur wanted to recreate this identity in his workspaces. Gustave Collection offers the opportunity to work in refined environments, enriching and inspiring settings that meet the expectations of top talent and the most demanding clients.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Gustave Collection is convinced that employee commitment is driven by their well-being. This is why the spaces combine elegance with performance: sophisticated reception area, refined furniture, a gourmet restaurant, gym, spa with sauna, hammam and massage room, room service, and concierge service… These spaces embody the art of French entertaining, balancing conviviality and privacy, generosity and hospitality – in short, a "haute-couture work experience" in flattering environments, all guided by a commitment to excellence.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Lighting, Glass, Chair
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt
Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Chair
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

The desk is the centerpiece of the entire concept. The client wanted dynamic desks that would allow a flexible working position – a technical piece of furniture that is often lacking in aesthetics in the current market offerings. This led Studio Vincent Eschalier to design a dynamic, signature desk: the Gustave desk. This contemporary piece of furniture features two sturdy aluminum sheet legs, anchoring it in the space while concealing the lift mechanism with fabric. The solid oak top echoes the woodsy atmosphere of the space, and its generous dimensions are covered in luxurious linen rubber. The first two Gustave-Collection locations are at 21 rue de la Paix and 43 avenue de l'Opéra. Two new spaces will soon be opening in the neighborhood.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Living Room
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt
Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Image 33 of 64
Gustave I. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

21 rue de la Paix - Here, Vincent Eschalier focused on the woodwork. Wood adds warmth and elegance. The spaces are intimate, all chiaroscuro, like warm little cocoons. For the creation of the first Gustave Collection space, the Studio's approach was to combine the elements of the recently renovated building with a strong and warm identity. The first floor is a social and meeting space centered around a restaurant, bar, and terrace, a peaceful haven of peace in the heart of the capital. The gastronomic offer is signed by Maison Taillevent. The offices overlook the Parisian rooftops. Parquet flooring adds a touch of refinement, while large windows bring in plenty of natural light. The basement emphasizes the natural connection between sports and work by offering a space dedicated to well-being. This space, designed as a separate room beneath the existing stone arches, is immersed in a soft, tranquil atmosphere perfect for relaxation, and includes a wellness spa.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Table, Chair
Gustave II. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt
Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
Gustave II. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

43 Avenue de l'Opéra - This is a six-story building that Studio Vincent Eschalier has designed with a tailor-made program designed to meet the tenants' needs: a strong identity, meticulous attention to detail, and genuine luxury service. The ground floor features an elegant reception area. Workspaces extend across the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors. The 5th floor houses a restaurant and bar. The 6th floor is dedicated to the wellness area: gym, spa, and changing rooms. The floors have an open-plan design and are structured by rough-hewn posts. The clear space offers views of Avenue de l'Opéra and Rue Daunou. Glazed meeting rooms of various sizes are created to meet users' needs. Relaxation areas are installed on every floor and become the focal points of each level. The Parisian rooftops can be seen from the wellness area. Roof openings allow glimpses of the sky from the spa and hammam. While the circulation areas feature wood, parquet flooring, and white walls, the atmosphere changes once you pass through the changing room doors. A full black space is unveiled: intense, from floor to ceiling.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
Gustave II. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Elsewhere, walnut wood takes center stage. Marble brings a lot of character. The bar features it on its large countertop, alongside solid brass. The selected carpets were originally designed for residential spaces. The refined joinery, made by the same craftsmen who worked on Gustave I, plays a major aesthetic role. The decoration, entirely sourced by MVE-Collection, is reminiscent of domestic language: users feel as if they are in a luxury Parisian apartment.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
Gustave II. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Artworks, selected by the Studio during meetings with artists, complete the atmosphere. Between tradition and risk-taking, the Vincent Eschalier architecture and design studio sculpts strong spaces, with raw language and meticulous detail. Founded in Paris in 2009, the studio stands out for the complexity and boldness of its creations. The multi-disciplinary team's work is guided as much by high standards as by the ambition to produce timeless creations. From the interior of a private jet to contemporary apartments and customized workspaces, not forgetting the creation of recycled aluminum door handles, Studio Vincent Eschalier's creations cross several disciplines, the main ones being architecture, interior architecture, and design.

Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Glass
Gustave II. Image © Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Studio Vincent Eschalier
Cite: "Gustave Collection Office Spaces / Studio Vincent Eschalier" 13 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024568/gustave-collection-studio-vincent-eschalier> ISSN 0719-8884

