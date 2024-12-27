Servan Workspace Project / Studio Vincent Eschalier

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. 49 rue Servan, Paris 11th district. Studio Vincent Eschalier reimagines a complex of four buildings in a transparent project. The studio's approach highlights the existing buildings and their history, while opening to modernity with large floor plates, several living areas and green outdoor spaces. Located in a street of eclectic architecture and industrial heritage, between the lively neighborhoods of Saint-Ambroise and La Roquette, this building was originally built by the prestigious Gaveau piano factory in the 1850s. The Gaveau workshops and stores then gave way to the Legrand shoe manufacturers. Today, 49 rue Servan is a complex of four connected buildings housing 3,440 sq. m. of workspace and 445 sq. m. of green outdoor space. The roof terrace has been converted into a living and working space. An agora under a glass roof seats one hundred people, filled with zenithal light. OSESAM was the project owner for this project.

Light and greenery for a workspace focused on user well-being - Finding the right geometries and perspectives, understanding the existing building and using its strengths: Studio Vincent Eschalier takes pride in letting the history of the site shine through. The building's typicity and geometry therefore guided the design of this complex, designed with transparency from east to west. The first building – a new construction – overlooks Rue Servan. Its facade asserts an industrial style, punctuated by black metal joinery and grounded by a base of light-colored stone from the Paris Basin. The whole is softened by its exposed wooden structure, visible from the street. The space benefits from ample natural lighting. The building and its volume are crowned by a non-accessible green roof, which helps to reduce the site's carbon footprint. The three refurbished interior buildings reflect a more intimate approach. Visitors enter through a tree-lined courtyard. Completely reinvented, the interiors feature light-colored mineral materials to capture light and highlight the spaces' cross-lighting qualities, as well as the structural and technical elements left exposed. The third building features a pavilion roof, a true open-air meeting area. This new circulation flow, both workspace and living space, is entirely designed in wood and benefits from green plant installations. Users can circulate around two remarkable glass roofs, which create a visual connection between the different levels. The first glass roof, identifiable by its geometry, houses the agora. A second glass roof connects the last buildings, opening onto a light-filled showroom. The architecture designed by Studio Vincent Eschalier places visitors at the heart of the real journey, punctuated by a layering of different spatial experiences. The space beneath the glass roofs, the agora, the transparency of Building A, the pavilion and the space under the roof structure on the 4th floor. Each place approaches a unique concept of space. However, all are clearly connected through a repetition of raw, existing materials – notably exposed concrete, wood and steel.

Sustainable rewriting - Existing volumes have been respected and maximized. The project promotes the dry wood-metal process, and the reuse of materials on-site to limit the carbon emissions. The entire project has been designed with energy efficiency in mind, using geothermal energy, external insulation, new joinery and hydro-economy equipment. The omnipresence of green surfaces and the contribution of open ground help to regulate the heat of the area and promote biodiversity. Between tradition and risk-taking, the Vincent Eschalier architecture and design studio sculpts strong spaces, with raw language and meticulous detail. Founded in Paris in 2009, the studio stands out for the complexity and boldness of its creations. The multi-disciplinary team's work is guided as much by high standards as by the ambition to produce timeless creations. From the interior of a private jet to contemporary apartments and customized workspaces, not forgetting the creation of recycled aluminum door handles, Studio Vincent Eschalier's creations cross several disciplines, the main ones being architecture, interior architecture and design.