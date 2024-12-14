Sentier Mixed-Use Building / Studio Vincent Eschalier

+ 51

Text description provided by the architects. On the Grands Boulevards, close to the iconic Parisian Grand Rex, Studio Vincent Eschalier is revitalizing an office and commercial building while respecting its historical qualities. The objective was to bring harmony and a contemporary look to a building that has undergone numerous modifications, all while respecting the surrounding architectural language.

Built in the 17th century, this building was once a family home. Its many modifications of use led to several architectural interventions over the decades, including the creation of additional wings, glass roofs and raised ceilings… Despite certain inconsistencies, the structure – comprising five stories above ground level and a basement level – exhibited notable architectural and heritage qualities. Studio Vincent Eschalier undertook this renovation project, focusing closely on preserving and enhancing these distinctive elements.

The street-facing facades were first restored to their original appearance, respecting the boulevard's character. The building's commercial base was enhanced with a new dark gray granite cladding.

The workspaces, understated and comfortable, feature custom-made desks in light wood and linen rubber. Maison Vincent Eschalier made the furniture selection with an eye to the overall harmony of the project, choosing pieces from designers such as Axel Chay, Margaux Keller and Duplex Studio, along with renowned design houses like Silvera, Movimento, and Petite Friture. The studio also selected a variety of plants. Custom cabinets were installed in tea rooms and workspaces.

The interior boasts a relaxed, open, and bright style. Many walls are left unfinished, complementing various wood types that add warmth to the space. Technical and structural elements are left exposed on the ceiling and painted white for a uniform finish.

The historic staircases have been preserved and refurbished. The living areas and circulation areas are distinguished by their mineral cladding, the washrooms by their terracotta tiles, and the atrium by its opus incertum stone slabs.

The formal central courtyard, the heart of the project, has been transformed into a spacious living area filled with natural light, thanks to the glass roof overhead. Sheltered from the hustle and bustle of this lively neighborhood, the roof of the building at the far end of the plot features an accessible green terrace, a true haven in the heart of the city.

Between tradition and risk-taking, the Vincent Eschalier architecture and design studio sculpts strong spaces, with raw language and meticulous detail. Founded in Paris in 2009, the studio stands out for the complexity and boldness of its creations. The multi-disciplinary team's work is guided as much by high standards as by the ambition to produce timeless creations. From the interior of a private jet to contemporary apartments and customized workspaces, not forgetting the creation of recycled aluminum door handles, Studio Vincent Eschalier's creations cross several disciplines, the main ones being architecture, interior architecture and design.