Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim

+ 29

Houses • Brazil Architects: UNA Barbara e Valentim

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: André Scarpa, Charles Northrup

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Florence , Hafele , Mekal , Palimanan , Parket , Perfil , REKA

Lead Architects: Fernanda Barbara e Fabio Valentim

Collaborators: Luís Mauro Freire, Tamar Firer. Rodrigo Carvalho, Pedro Ribeiro, Alexandre Makhoul, Rogério Macedo, Victória Cohen.

Concrete Structure And Foundations: Maratá Engenharia

Building Installations: Maratá Engenharia

Lighting: Lux Projetos (Ricardo Héder)

Interiors: Paloma Junqueira

Landscaping: Arqui M (Luísa Mellis)

Construction: Moreira Nobre Engenharia

Gerenciamento De Obra: Construtora Gustavo Halbreich

Project Start: 2020

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the south coast of Alagoas, facing the sea, Casa Onze is delicately inserted into this landscape. The house is organized around a large internal garden with species typical of the region's biome. A large marquee that can accommodate a variety of uses defines the access to the house. Circulation on the ground floor is always through balcony spaces, which openly integrate different environments.

The program is distributed in two volumes: a horizontal slab, which contains the internal garden, social areas, services and guest accommodation, and a raised volume with family accommodation, which enjoys extensive views of the beach. A large void above the living room integrates the spaces on both floors. The living and dining rooms, completely transparent and protected by large verandas, dialogue simultaneously with the two scales of landscape present in the project: the extensive beach with its sea views, and the contained scale of the internal garden.

The layout of the program maximized natural lighting and ventilation for all the rooms, and the systematic use of the verandas as transitional spaces was fundamental to ensuring the comfort of the house.

The integration of the pool into the volume of the house offers areas of shade also in the water. The roofs are occupied by gardens, in a way that integrates the volumes into the natural landscape.