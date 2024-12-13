Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 2 of 34Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 3 of 34Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, CourtyardOnze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 5 of 34Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: UNA Barbara e Valentim
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa, Charles Northrup
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Florence, Hafele, Mekal, Palimanan, Parket, Perfil, REKA
  • Lead Architects: Fernanda Barbara e Fabio Valentim
  • Collaborators: Luís Mauro Freire, Tamar Firer. Rodrigo Carvalho, Pedro Ribeiro, Alexandre Makhoul, Rogério Macedo, Victória Cohen.
  • Concrete Structure And Foundations: Maratá Engenharia
  • Building Installations: Maratá Engenharia
  • Lighting: Lux Projetos (Ricardo Héder)
  • Interiors: Paloma Junqueira
  • Landscaping: Arqui M (Luísa Mellis)
  • Construction: Moreira Nobre Engenharia
  • Gerenciamento De Obra: Construtora Gustavo Halbreich
  • Project Start: 2020
  • Country: Brazil
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior Photography
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the south coast of Alagoas, facing the sea, Casa Onze is delicately inserted into this landscape. The house is organized around a large internal garden with species typical of the region's biome. A large marquee that can accommodate a variety of uses defines the access to the house. Circulation on the ground floor is always through balcony spaces, which openly integrate different environments.

Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 7 of 34
© André Scarpa
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 9 of 34
© André Scarpa

The program is distributed in two volumes: a horizontal slab, which contains the internal garden, social areas, services and guest accommodation, and a raised volume with family accommodation, which enjoys extensive views of the beach. A large void above the living room integrates the spaces on both floors. The living and dining rooms, completely transparent and protected by large verandas, dialogue simultaneously with the two scales of landscape present in the project: the extensive beach with its sea views, and the contained scale of the internal garden.

Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, Courtyard
© André Scarpa
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 28 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Wood
© André Scarpa

The layout of the program maximized natural lighting and ventilation for all the rooms, and the systematic use of the verandas as transitional spaces was fundamental to ensuring the comfort of the house. 

Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© André Scarpa
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 34 of 34
Section by hand
Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 17 of 34
© André Scarpa

The integration of the pool into the volume of the house offers areas of shade also in the water. The roofs are occupied by gardens, in a way that integrates the volumes into the natural landscape.

Onze House / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Image 2 of 34
© Charles Northrup

Project gallery

About this office
UNA Barbara e Valentim
Office

