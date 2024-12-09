Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects

Workshop, Higher Education
Bordeaux, France
Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Florent Michel – 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. The new Maison des Compagnons du Devoir et du Tour de France is located in the changing Jallère district to the north of the city of Bordeaux, in a context of clearings and wooded areas. The site was occupied by administrative offices for the Assedic du Sud-Ouest funds, built in 1978 by the architect Raymond Mothe, designer of the Jacques Thibaud Conservatory and the Bordeaux airport terminal.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Florent Michel – 11h45
Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The project: three volumes, two buildings
The central building is preserved and restructured to accommodate the reception and administration center, composed of offices and coworking spaces. A central patio is created, which contributes to the bringing of light into the heart of the building. Some of the rooms of the accommodation center are positioned on the two upper floors.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The new extension replaces the southern part, and includes on the ground floor the common living spaces (cafeteria, kitchen, dining room) and the training workshops for the food, bakery and pastry trades. The rest of the rooms are located on the four upper floors, connected to the existing building by glass walkways above the hall.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Image 48 of 49
Axonometry

The new workshop building is located at the north-east corner of the plot, in order to form a built front along Avenue de la Jallère and to make its access more independent. It consists of a conference room and double-height building trades training workshops on the ground floor, as well as classrooms on the mezzanine. The roof is treated in the form of sheds, a reference to the image of the factory of the industrial era. The glass roofs provide abundant, zenithal light, allowing optimal and comfortable working conditions.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The landscaping of the two hectares of the site allows the creation of vegetable gardens, a city stadium, a wooded park, as well as wooded walks leading to the entrance square.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Florent Michel – 11h45

Valorizing what already exists
The intervention on this site poses as a prerequisite the fabrication of a project with the "already-there", by reusing as much as possible the existing structures, while establishing continuity with the new built volumes.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Florent Michel – 11h45

Thus, the envelope of the preserved building is composed of large prefabricated concrete panels, drawing a systematic frame that is highlighted by the fineness of the concrete sections.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The filling is therefore removed, and replaced by an alternation of wooden panels, made up of battens on the visible side and wooden joinery of the same dimension.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The presence of wood
The facades of the new building extension are built using the timber frame wall technique, covered with cladding with vertical battens. This frame made of solid wood pieces echoes the concrete frame of the existing building.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Image 46 of 49
Section Workshop
Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Image 5 of 49
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The same materials are used on the facade of the new workshop building, further qualifying this volume dedicated to manual work and apprenticeship.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Florent Michel – 11h45

The vertical slatted wood cladding is used on the upper part of the volume, blending harmoniously into the surrounding vegetation, while the concrete base makes it possible to standardize all the volumes of the project. The wood warms the light color of the concrete and matches the very green environment of the site.

Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Florent Michel – 11h45

Address:56 avenue de la Jallère, 33300 Bordeaux, France

Atelier Tequi Architects
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Educational Architecture Higher Education France

Cite: "Training Center Residence and Workshops for Apprentices / Atelier Tequi Architects" 09 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

