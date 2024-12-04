Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
RIBA Awards House of the Year 2024 to Six Columns by 31/44 Architects

Six Columns, designed by 31/44 Architects has been announced as the winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 award. Designed by Will Burges, Director of 31/44 Architects, for his own family, this four-bedroom residence occupies a compact urban plot in Crystal Palace, South London. The home's design, inspired by the six prominent columns that define its structure, integrates with the surrounding terraced houses while retaining a distinctive and compelling architectural identity.

Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden
Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden

The jury appreciated the building for its apt organization on the compact plot size, accommodating the complex needs of the family. The project offers a rare example of a project designed by an architect for their own benefit, as the future user, a particularity then often leads to unique and highly personalized design decisions.

Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden
Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden

The building also integrates complex influences, from Brutalist influences to creative flourishes, in the words of RIBA President Muyiwa Oki. The result is a house well integrated into its suburban context while retaining a distinctive and recognizable image. It maximizes a small, sloping London site, employing a local material, brisk, to create a visual connection with the neighboring houses.

Radical Social Housing Project in Barcelona Wins the 2024 RIBA International Prize

Inside, the building reveals more of its unique personality, blending eclectic architectural details from various sources and family travels. The design incorporates a series of intimate spaces across three floors, creating a sense of spaciousness despite the modest room sizes. Inspired by post-war American and 1950s British architecture, the house features a mix of exposed brick, spruce paneling, and concrete, balanced by warm timber joinery. The design prioritizes shared living spaces and minimizes corridors, with views extending through the kitchen and living areas into two distinct rear gardens.

Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden
Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden

This philosophy of the home as a lifelong process might be a tricky concept in this fast-paced contractual world, however, Six Columns demonstrates an important message that we should all remember; your home is not a static slice of time, but continuously evolves with you. - RIBA House of the Year 2024 Award Chair, Je Ahn

Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden
Six Columns House / 31/44 Architects. Image © Nick Dearden

Established in 2013, the RIBA House of the Year award celebrates architectural excellence in new-build homes and extensions across the UK. Four other houses were shortlisted in the competition: Eavesdrop by Tom Dowdall Architects, Farmworker's House by Hugh Strange Architects, Peckham House by Surman Weston, Plas Hendy Stable Block by Studio Brassica Architects, and The Hall by Taylor Hare Architects. Previous winners of the award include Hayhurst & Co.'s 'Green House in 2023 and the Red House by David Kohn Architects in 2022.

