Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA

+ 10

Lead Team: Romain Gaillard

Design Team: A'IDA

City: Paris

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our project involves the development of a new 250 m² sports space spread over two floors, entirely dedicated to the world of ping-pong in the heart of Paris. This innovative space includes four ping-pong tables equipped with interactive video systems, allowing players to relive iconic points from their rallies. A café/bar with an autonomous system provides visitors with a place to relax and socialize after matches.

The site also features a showroom showcasing the brand's personalized products, including clothing and sports equipment. To ensure safety and accessibility, the facility is equipped with a surveillance and access control system, allowing club members to visit at any time.

On competition days, a designated path is set up for spectators, enabling them to move freely from table to table and enjoy the ongoing matches. Our mission is to create a dynamic, interactive, and friendly environment, offering a unique experience for all ping-pong enthusiasts.