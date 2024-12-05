Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. France
  5. Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA

Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA

Save

Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadePing Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairPing Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairPing Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, TablePing Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture
Paris, France
  • Lead Team: Romain Gaillard
  • Design Team: A'IDA
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Jerez studio

Text description provided by the architects. Our project involves the development of a new 250 m² sports space spread over two floors, entirely dedicated to the world of ping-pong in the heart of Paris. This innovative space includes four ping-pong tables equipped with interactive video systems, allowing players to relive iconic points from their rallies. A café/bar with an autonomous system provides visitors with a place to relax and socialize after matches.

Save this picture!
Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Juan Jerez studio
Save this picture!
Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Table
© Juan Jerez studio

The site also features a showroom showcasing the brand's personalized products, including clothing and sports equipment. To ensure safety and accessibility, the facility is equipped with a surveillance and access control system, allowing club members to visit at any time.

Save this picture!
Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Table
© Juan Jerez studio
Save this picture!
Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Juan Jerez studio

On competition days, a designated path is set up for spectators, enabling them to move freely from table to table and enjoy the ongoing matches. Our mission is to create a dynamic, interactive, and friendly environment, offering a unique experience for all ping-pong enthusiasts.

Save this picture!
Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Juan Jerez studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A'IDA Atelier d'Ingénieurs Designers et Architectes
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Ping Pang Sports Space / A'IDA" 05 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024274/ping-pang-sports-space-aida> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags