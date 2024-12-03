Racine Office Building / Maud Caubet Architectes

+ 15

Lead Team: Nina Maeno, Arnaud Housset

Technical Team: Pauline Reysset, Nastasia Thiriet

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: SCB Economie

Landscape Architecture: Dauchez-Payet, Topager

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arcora, CSD Faces

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structureo

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ATEC

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Clarity, BTP Consultants

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the 12th arrondissement of Paris, next to the Sorbonne Nouvelle, the Racine project is transforming the former headquarters of the ONF (National Forestry Office) and will offer a new breath of fresh air in the city by the end of 2023.

This office building with its unique appearance has had its façade completely renovated and its roof topped with a glass greenhouse like an extension to the sky. As a result of consultation between public and private stakeholders, the Racine project will offer a more slender silhouette as well as a mix of uses that is perfectly integrated into its neighborhood.

Open to the city and its needs that evolve over time, the program integrates third places that can adapt to multiple possibilities and different forms of nature in the city on each of its floors. Vegetable gardens, agricultural greenhouses, living spaces, and several levels of gardens will thus take place on different floors.