Racine Office Building / Maud Caubet Architectes

-
Architects: Maud Caubet Architectes
- Area: 6081 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Maud Caubet Architectes, Laurent Kronental, Giaime Meloni, Fabrice Fouillet
- Lead Team: Nina Maeno, Arnaud Housset
- Technical Team: Pauline Reysset, Nastasia Thiriet
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: SCB Economie
- Landscape Architecture: Dauchez-Payet, Topager
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arcora, CSD Faces
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structureo
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ATEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Clarity, BTP Consultants
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the 12th arrondissement of Paris, next to the Sorbonne Nouvelle, the Racine project is transforming the former headquarters of the ONF (National Forestry Office) and will offer a new breath of fresh air in the city by the end of 2023.
This office building with its unique appearance has had its façade completely renovated and its roof topped with a glass greenhouse like an extension to the sky. As a result of consultation between public and private stakeholders, the Racine project will offer a more slender silhouette as well as a mix of uses that is perfectly integrated into its neighborhood.
Open to the city and its needs that evolve over time, the program integrates third places that can adapt to multiple possibilities and different forms of nature in the city on each of its floors. Vegetable gardens, agricultural greenhouses, living spaces, and several levels of gardens will thus take place on different floors.